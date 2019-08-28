Ojai Energetics, the cannabis technology company that recently added journalist, New York Times best-selling book author and entrepreneur Steven Kotler to its team, is announcing a new high-profile team member.

Benzinga has learned exclusively that Tim Brown, former CEO of NESTLE S A/S ADR (OTC: NSRGY)’s Nestlé Waters North America, is joining Ojai Energetics as a business partner.

Brown's experience in progressive leadership and expertise in consumer packaged goods will help the CBD company accelerate its growth in the CPG and business sectors, according to Ojai Energetics.

Brown held multiple titles in his almost 30 years at Nestlé.

From 2013 to 2017, at Nestlé Waters North America, he presided over 8,000 employees and 14 popular non-alcoholic beverage brands.

“Tim Brown has partnered with Ojai Energetics to accelerate our growth in the CPG and beverage sectors,” Will Kleidon, the CEO and founder of Ojai Energetics and chairman of the California Hemp Council, told Benzinga.

Brown said investing in Ojai Energetics is a "natural step" after leading brands such as Chobani.

"Joining a new brand with ancient roots and modern innovations such as Ojai Energetics is the wave of the future," he said.

Ojai Energetics is best known for its Super CBD Hemp Elixir, which allows users to feel the effects of CBD more rapidly due to its water-soluble technology.

In addition to being fast-acting, this same method allows more cannabinoids to enter the blood and be used by the body, resulting in users taking less oil to reach their desired effect.

As water-soluble CBD is an ideal preparation for CBD-infused food and beverages, Brown is primed to help Ojai Energetics meet the needs of customers in these areas.

“Water-soluble Super CBD is the ideal preparation for CBD-infused food and beverages, spa products and more. We’re excited to bring Tim Brown on board to help us meet the needs of customers in these areas,” Kleidon said.

“This will catapult Ojai Energetics into different verticals including food and beverage, hotels, restaurants, spas and others looking to meet the highest standards in CBD products.”

Photo courtesy of Ojai Energetics.