Exclusive: Integrated Cannabis And Nabis Announce Distribution Partnership
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2019 7:30am   Comments
Exclusive: Integrated Cannabis And Nabis Announce Distribution Partnership
Benzinga has learned that Integrated Cannabis Company Inc. (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE:ICAN), a multi-state cannabis brand operator in California and Nevada, has entered into a state-wide exclusive distribution partnership with Nabis, one of California’s biggest Type 11 Cannabis Distributors.

A press release confirming the deal is expected later today.

As per the agreement, the former will distribute all products from Integrated Cannabis Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Ganja Gold.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“We are thrilled to have all of our products, including our extremely popular line of Tarantula pre-rolls, continuing to be the most coveted infused pre-roll on the market," Seth Wiles, president of Integrated Cannabis Company told Benzinga. "Partnering with Nabis, the most efficient and largest type 11 cannabis distribution company in California, will further help us attain scalability within our market."

Jun. S Lee, president of Nabis, added that Ganja Gold's "attention to the details and highly-automated manufacturing capabilities are values that align with Nabis’ own focus of providing the highest possible quality products to our customers."

Posted-In: Nabis Seth WilesCannabis News Contracts Top Stories Exclusives Markets Best of Benzinga

Researchers Unlock What Gives Cannabis Its Anti-Inflammatory Qualities

By WeedMaps News' Mark Taylor, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. A new study deciphers for the first time the cannabis plant's ... read more

Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands

Many CBD companies continue to report issues with payment processing as well as maintaining a bank account. The issue has also been discussed in the U.S. ... read more

Cannabis And Crohn's Disease

By WeedMaps News' Tina Magrabi, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Crohn's disease is an autoimmune disease that causes ... read more
