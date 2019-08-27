Benzinga has learned that Integrated Cannabis Company Inc. (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE:ICAN), a multi-state cannabis brand operator in California and Nevada, has entered into a state-wide exclusive distribution partnership with Nabis, one of California’s biggest Type 11 Cannabis Distributors.

A press release confirming the deal is expected later today.

As per the agreement, the former will distribute all products from Integrated Cannabis Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Ganja Gold.

“We are thrilled to have all of our products, including our extremely popular line of Tarantula pre-rolls, continuing to be the most coveted infused pre-roll on the market," Seth Wiles, president of Integrated Cannabis Company told Benzinga. "Partnering with Nabis, the most efficient and largest type 11 cannabis distribution company in California, will further help us attain scalability within our market."

Jun. S Lee, president of Nabis, added that Ganja Gold's "attention to the details and highly-automated manufacturing capabilities are values that align with Nabis’ own focus of providing the highest possible quality products to our customers."

