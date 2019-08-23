Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stem Holdings To Launch Medical Cannabis Division
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2019 10:31am   Comments
Share:
Stem Holdings To Launch Medical Cannabis Division
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Vertically-integrated cannabis producer, distributor and retailer Stem Holdings Inc. this week announced the launch of its first medical division, aimed at producing medical CBD products for the dermatology and gerontology markets.

The branch will be named Stem Medical Holdings and will have Dr. Drore Eisen at its head. Eisen, who is both a dermatologist and a Doctor of Dental Surgery has co-authored two textbooks and over 50 articles on medical diseases. He also chaired the Oral Diseases symposium at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting for six years and has played a key role in the clinical expansion of Procter & Gamble’s oral care products.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“Stem has firmly established itself as a pioneer in the cannabis industry with a robust portfolio of brands and products for medical applications. I am excited to have the opportunity to bring my experience in treatment and research to advance Stem’s medical cannabis R&D and product development in order to help patients and to position Stem as a leader in this field,” said Eisen.

The division intends to develop new products for the dermatology and gerontology markets, based on Stem’s owns proprietary cannabis strains. The company also announced it would use its available structure throughout the entire cannabis supply chain to produce, extract and market these products in today’s health and wellness markets.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo courtesy of ICR Inc.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Adam Berk Dr. Drore Eisen STEM Stem Holdings IncCannabis Health Care Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
see all

'It's A Huge Thing': Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License

Health Canada has granted biopharmaceutical researcher and cannabis producer Avicanna Inc (TSX: AVCN) with a research license that will allow the company to ... read more

Is Weed The New Beer? 3 Key Stats Give Us An Idea

Headset has released a new industry report with insights about cannabis-infused beverages. The firm took a deep dive into the stats of the beverage market ... read more

Another Cannabis ETF Is In The Works

After three new marijuana exchange traded funds launched in July, bringing the total of cannabis ETFs listed in New York to five, another competitor could ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Foot Locker Misses Q2 Expectations