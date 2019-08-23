Stem Holdings To Launch Medical Cannabis Division

Vertically-integrated cannabis producer, distributor and retailer Stem Holdings Inc. this week announced the launch of its first medical division, aimed at producing medical CBD products for the dermatology and gerontology markets.

The branch will be named Stem Medical Holdings and will have Dr. Drore Eisen at its head. Eisen, who is both a dermatologist and a Doctor of Dental Surgery has co-authored two textbooks and over 50 articles on medical diseases. He also chaired the Oral Diseases symposium at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting for six years and has played a key role in the clinical expansion of Procter & Gamble’s oral care products.

“Stem has firmly established itself as a pioneer in the cannabis industry with a robust portfolio of brands and products for medical applications. I am excited to have the opportunity to bring my experience in treatment and research to advance Stem’s medical cannabis R&D and product development in order to help patients and to position Stem as a leader in this field,” said Eisen.

The division intends to develop new products for the dermatology and gerontology markets, based on Stem’s owns proprietary cannabis strains. The company also announced it would use its available structure throughout the entire cannabis supply chain to produce, extract and market these products in today’s health and wellness markets.

