Willie Nelson Launches Pet CBD Line

Willie’s Rescue, a new pet CBD line by country music legend Willie Nelson, is launching this week at SuperZoo in Las Vegas. This will be a broad line of hemp-derived CBD products for internal and external use in dogs, cats and horses, so you can pamper your pet.

In addition to supporting overall animal health and wellness, philanthropy is the main purpose for the Willie’s Rescue brand, which will support companion animal adoption and rescue programs by donating a portion of all sales to carefully selected local and national organizations. The Nelson’s are passionate about giving animals proper care and making sure none get left behind.

“As longtime animal advocates and pet owners, our family believes that the hemp plant has benefited our own animals,” the Nelsons said in a statement. “We want you and your best friends to experience the potential benefits of hemp together.”

