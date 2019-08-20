Australian CBD Brand HEMPLE To Launch In US

Launching this month exclusively in Fleur Marche, Australia's HEMPLE is bringing its nano-CBD high spectrum hemp extract Stigma to the United States.

“We’re establishing Hemple as a brand known for high quality, effective and innovative cannabinoid wellness products," co-founder Georgia Branch told Benzinga. "That means combining market-leading technology like nano emulsification with functional combinations of cannabinoids - from CBD to CBG and beyond - with other plant based botanicals.”

Branch says HEMPLE is excited to partner with Fleur Marche.

"Our businesses share a focus on quality and transparency, a commitment to every product displaying 3rd party lab testing, an open dialogue with customers as well as ongoing education," he said.

According to Branch, the plan is to expand the range of ingestible products and introduce topicals over the coming months.

