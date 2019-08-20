Market Overview

Curaleaf Teams With Veterans Cannabis Project Initiative, Reaches Oregon
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2019 12:15pm
Curaleaf Teams With Veterans Cannabis Project Initiative, Reaches Oregon
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTC: CURLF) announced Tuesday it has begun its initiative with the Veterans Cannabis Project, an organization that campaigns for legal access of medical cannabis for veterans via the Department of Veterans Affairs in Oregon. The Veterans Cannabis Project initiative was launched previously in Maryland, making products accessible in Maryland, Arizona and Maine.

With the initiative, consumers can now buy Veterans Cannabis Project pre-roll product, with a part of all proceeds supporting Veterans Cannabis Project, the company said. Within one $13-priced box are five pre-rolls of Oregon’s top-selling flower brands.

"Raising awareness of veterans' access to cannabis is an important issue for Curaleaf," said Tim Fitzpatrick, President of Curaleaf Oregon. "Curaleaf can play an important role by educating veterans and consumers on how cannabis may be of great benefit for veterans. We are proud to be able to support our veterans as they look to improve their quality of life."

Click here more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Veterans Cannabis Project’s Executive Director, Doug Distaso commented on the importance of fighting to change the federal law that makes cannabis recommendation by physicians illegal.

"As a veteran myself, I was grateful to be made aware of how medical cannabis can help me," said Distaso. "There are millions of veterans, but federal law makes it illegal for Veteran Health Administration physicians to recommend cannabis as a treatment. This is something we are looking to change. Our partnership with Curaleaf will help veterans gain legal access to cannabis."

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

