Canopy Growth Gains Key Extraction License, Now Runs 3 Extraction Assets
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2019 8:18am   Comments
Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE:CGC) announced Tuesday it has gained Health Canada’s license for its KeyLeaf Life Sciences facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

With this addition, the company now runs three substantial extraction assets, with the other two being Smiths Falls site and BC Tweed extraction site.

The KeyLeaf facility was recently adapted for Canopy Growth’s use, planning to start using it in the fall, extracting up to 5,000 kilograms of hemp or cannabis biomass daily.

Click here more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

This is another step in Canopy Growth’s capacity expansion plan, as it aims to be more productive and to cut operational costs by the end of the year, the company reported.

"With this milestone, we are executing against the vision of making strategic investments today in order to deliver results over the long term," said CEO Mark Zekulin. "This licence will ensure we have the supply of extraction inputs for the medical, CBD, and recreational markets, especially the next generation of value-add, high margin cannabis products here in Canada."

The stock closed Monday’s session at $26.72 per share.

Posted-In: Mark Zekulin

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

'A World-Class Portfolio': Aurora Closes Hempco Acquisition

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that its acquisition of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. has closed at a valuation of ... read more

Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short's Brewing To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles

From Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) and Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP), cannabis ... read more

Calvin Johnson's Cannabis Company To Partner With Harvard On CTE, Pain Studies

Two former Detroit Lions plan to work with Harvard University in the hopes of increasing the understanding of the role cannabis may play in treating ... read more
