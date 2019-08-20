EXMceuticals Adds Tripp Keber To Board

Cannabis cultivator and producer EXMceuticals Inc. (CSE: EXM) has appointed former Dixie Brands (USA) Inc (OTC: DXBRF) CEO Tripp Keber to its board of directors.

A press release said Keber's efforts will focus on company development, noting his more than a decade of experience working in industrial cannabis and hemp as well as with cannabinoid ingredients.

In addition to serving as CEO of Dixie Brands, Keber has held leadership positions with the Marijuana Policy Project and the National Association of Cannabis Businesses.

Keber explained that he spent the past two years evaluating cannabis companies, adding, "EXM represents a ‘best of breed’ player in the industrial cannabinoid ingredients and hemp space and I am incredibly honoured to have the privilege of advising the board.”

In an email statement to Benzinga, EXM Chairman Jonathan Summers called Keber's appointment a "landmark milestone" for the company.

"I am convinced his passion, experience and his extensive knowledge of the industry will make a major difference to EXM. Tripp is already contributing fully, as we now enter into a major phase of growth and expansion," Summers said.