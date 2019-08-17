Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sherbinskis And No Vet Alone Partner Up To Combat Opioid Abuse And Suicide Among Vets – Using Cannabis
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2019 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
Sherbinskis And No Vet Alone Partner Up To Combat Opioid Abuse And Suicide Among Vets – Using Cannabis
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

This week, SHERBINSKIS a cannabis and lifestyle brand founded by famed marijuana breeder Mario Guzman, a.k.a Mr. Sherbinski, announced a partnership with non-profit organization, No Vet Alone.

Under this strategic partnership, the two entities will work together to raise awareness around the role cannabis has played in bringing relief to No Vet Alone members, amidst a hard-hitting opioid epidemic and growing suicide rates among military veterans and first responders.

See Also: Cannabis, Veterans, PTSD And Corporate America: A US Army Vet's First-Person Experience

“The purpose of this partnership is to generate valuable medical research that will save lives. We need to better understand what effect cannabis and CBD have on specific conditions in order to create a better therapeutic outcomes,” John Wordin, founder and chairman of No Vet Alone, told Benzinga.

“Our theory is that you can match personality and condition with specific strains, and that has the power to reduce suicides by improving anxiety, chronic pain, sleep issues and depression among our veterans. SHERBINSKIS is committed to this mission. With their strain expertise we can change lives for people all over the country.”

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: No Vet Alone SherbinskisCannabis Health Care Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0029
+ 56.86%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.06
0.0175
+ 46.67%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.95
0.2399
+ 33.79%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
0.0011
+ 30.56%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.33
-0.1078
- 24.62%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
0.004
+ 20%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
0.0056
+ 19.05%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.73
0.11
+ 17.74%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.06
-0.0111
- 16.72%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 16.67%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.95
0.129
+ 15.71%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.55
-0.1
- 15.38%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.007
- 14.89%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.004
+ 14.29%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.56
-0.09
- 13.85%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0079
+ 12.66%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.0065
- 12.56%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
-0.0041
- 11.71%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.40
0.45
+ 11.39%
Tilray (TLRY)
$31.31
-3.81
- 10.85%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
0.042
+ 10.55%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0339
- 10.15%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
0.0017
+ 9.85%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
0.0835
+ 9.68%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
0.0024
+ 9.39%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0007
- 9.33%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.49
0.12
+ 8.76%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.32
-0.03
- 8.7%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.13
-0.0117
- 8.53%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.32
-0.0298
- 8.52%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.60
0.0468
+ 8.45%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.39
0.34
+ 8.4%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$9.16
0.68
+ 8.02%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0027
- 7.94%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
0.0067
+ 7.76%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.80
1.06
+ 7.71%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.18
0.013
+ 7.67%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
-0.0015
- 7.46%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
0.0206
+ 7.35%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.34
0.16
+ 7.34%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.66
-0.0509
- 7.18%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.006
+ 7.14%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.75
0.0499
+ 7.13%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.49
-0.48
- 6.89%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
-0.0086
- 6.84%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
0.0286
+ 6.84%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0008
+ 6.67%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
-0.0098
- 6.66%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$1.77
0.11
+ 6.63%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.39
0.1455
+ 6.48%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
-0.0138
- 6.43%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.77
0.3363
+ 6.19%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.10
0.12
+ 6.06%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.38
0.0211
+ 5.9%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.14
-0.07
- 5.79%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
-0.018
- 5.66%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.68
0.09
+ 5.66%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.27
-0.2538
- 5.62%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
0.0021
+ 5.54%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.98
0.31
+ 5.47%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.20
0.58
+ 5.46%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0023
- 5.42%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$55.72
2.84
+ 5.37%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.14
-0.008
- 5.37%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.15
-0.0085
- 5.36%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.23
-0.013
- 5.31%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.07
0.2475
+ 5.13%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.56
-0.03
- 5.08%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.73
0.61
+ 5.03%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.48
-0.0252
- 4.99%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.68
0.032
+ 4.92%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.65
0.03
+ 4.84%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
-0.01
- 4.76%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
0.0406
+ 4.72%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.97
0.49
+ 4.68%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.83
0.036
+ 4.53%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.57
0.8408
+ 4.49%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.54
0.0639
+ 4.33%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.46
0.0601
+ 4.29%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 4.24%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.60
-0.0254
- 4.09%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
0.0128
+ 4.04%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 4.04%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.69
0.22
+ 4.02%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
0.0108
+ 4.01%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$133.92
5.15
+ 4%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.24
-0.01
- 4%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.63
0.0239
+ 3.94%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.44
0.16
+ 3.74%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.10
-0.004
- 3.74%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.16
0.215
+ 3.62%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0008
+ 3.6%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.79
-0.14
- 3.56%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$106.10
3.6334
+ 3.55%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.55
0.0872
+ 3.54%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.76
0.2296
+ 3.52%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.92
0.065
+ 3.5%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0072
- 3.49%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.60
-0.13
- 3.49%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.11
0.17
+ 3.44%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.58
-0.16
- 3.38%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.86
0.0276
+ 3.33%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
0.002
+ 3.33%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.93
0.06
+ 3.21%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.86
0.0264
+ 3.18%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.35
0.72
+ 3.18%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.27
0.1604
+ 3.14%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.15
0.15
+ 3%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.70
-0.05
- 2.86%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$28.10
0.77
+ 2.82%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.16
0.0045
+ 2.81%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
-0.0089
- 2.72%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.83
-0.0226
- 2.66%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
-0.0064
- 2.65%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.16
-0.0306
- 2.57%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.33
0.48
+ 2.55%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.02
0.0249
+ 2.51%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.58
0.11
+ 2.46%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$111.13
2.66
+ 2.45%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.99
1.41
+ 2.33%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0044
- 2.32%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.10
0.09
+ 2.24%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$26.20
0.56
+ 2.18%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.74
0.38
+ 2.07%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.22
-0.0467
- 2.06%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
0.0064
+ 2.06%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.89
0.0176
+ 2.02%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
0.009
+ 2%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
0.0051
+ 1.92%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$120.41
2.2593
+ 1.91%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.68
0.215
+ 1.88%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.76
0.05
+ 1.85%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
0.0089
+ 1.85%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
0.0009
+ 1.83%
Teradyne (TER)
$52.95
0.92
+ 1.77%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
0.0004
+ 1.68%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
0.01
+ 1.68%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
-0.005
- 1.59%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
0.0032
+ 1.59%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.28
0.08
+ 1.54%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.09
-0.0014
- 1.53%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.64
0.0094
+ 1.49%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.69
0.01
+ 1.47%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$288.81
4.16
+ 1.46%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.10
0.14
+ 1.41%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$75.49
1.03
+ 1.38%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
0.0044
+ 1.37%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.27
0.0546
+ 1.3%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.12
0.0015
+ 1.23%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.67
0.1029
+ 1.2%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.71
-0.02
- 1.16%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
0.001
+ 1.1%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.11
0.11
+ 1.1%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.78
0.0186
+ 1.06%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
0.0013
+ 1.03%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.77
-0.0176
- 0.99%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.58
-0.0056
- 0.96%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.17
-0.03
- 0.94%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.01
0.0093
+ 0.93%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.75
0.07
+ 0.91%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$154.19
1.27
+ 0.83%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.24
-0.002
- 0.82%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.25
0.0018
+ 0.74%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
0.0014
+ 0.68%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0006
+ 0.65%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.34
0.07
+ 0.62%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.44
-0.04
- 0.53%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.76
0.0817
+ 0.49%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$12.11
-0.06
- 0.49%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
0.0022
+ 0.44%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.01
0.02
+ 0.4%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.09
0.07
+ 0.39%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
0.0012
+ 0.37%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.09
-0.003
- 0.27%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
0.0007
+ 0.26%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.72
0.0086
+ 0.23%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.50
0.0027
+ 0.18%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.19
-0.005
- 0.16%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.25
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.50
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.22
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.34
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

US Company Completes First Ever Commercial Export Of Retail CBD Products To Mexico

Commercial CBD products are headed from the United States to Mexico, via a partnership between Green Lotus and Mexican consumer packaged goods brand CBD ... read more

Big Opportunities: Michigan Cannabis Market 'Could Easily Eclipse $2B'

Since Michigan voters approved and created the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (MRTMA) in late 2018, which legalized recreational usage of ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More