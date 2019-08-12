For real-time updates on CTST, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Canadian cannabis company CannTrust Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CTST) had a large opening gap of -39.65% Monday.

Why Is CTST Moving?

CannTrust shares were trading lower after the company announced it has received a report from Health Canada notifying the company that its manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ontario has been found noncompliant with certain regulations.

