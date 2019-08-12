Market Overview

What Caused the Opening Gap In CannTrust?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 10:28am   Comments
Canadian cannabis company CannTrust Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CTST) had a large opening gap of -39.65% Monday. 

Why Is CTST Moving?

CannTrust shares were trading lower after the company announced it has received a report from Health Canada notifying the company that its manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ontario has been found noncompliant with certain regulations.

