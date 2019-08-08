Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) said Thursday that it has received approval from the United State government to import CBD and has successfully brought in a shipment to support two New York University School of Medicine clinical trials.

The trials aim to test CBD as a treatment for patients with alcohol use disorder, or AUD, and post-traumatic stress disorder with AUD.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Tilray’s GMP-certified, capsule-based CBD formulation will be used in the studies.

The double-blind studies will be led by NYU psychiatry professor Michael Bogenschutz, M.D. and Charles Marmar, M.D., the Lucius N. Littauer professor of psychiatry and chair of the department of psychiatry at NYU.

Bogenschutz will oversee the study on AUD. Marmar will lead the AUD and PTSD study.

Recruitment for both trials is expected to begin this summer.

Tilray shares were trading higher by 1.26% at $42.46 at the time of publication Thursday.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!