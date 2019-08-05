Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ask Our Experts, 8/5/2019
New Frontier Data  
August 05, 2019 9:47am   Comments
Share:
Ask Our Experts, 8/5/2019
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

 

Q: On your website, you refer to helping policymakers as well as investors and other industry stakeholders. What is an example of your involvement with government authorities?

 

A: Instances of how New Frontier Data engages with policymakers and regulators to help inform their programs and oversight efforts extend from the White House and Capitol Hill, to state houses, and municipal committees. Most recently, our Vice President and Senior Economist Beau Whitney last week attended a meeting of the Oregon Governor's Council of Economic Advisors. The council consists of select economists who work with the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis (OEA) several times throughout the year to offer inputs about the state of the economy whether on a global, national, or regional basis.

Based on such expert information, the OEA provides updates to Governor Kate Brown's office and the Oregon State Legislature to assist in tracking the state's budget and revenue forecast, and advise whether Oregon is generating too little or too much revenue relative to the forecast from the beginning of the budget biennium. Oregon's budget protocol is unusual, insofar as if the state generates too much revenue when compared to its forecast, Oregon taxpayers are offered a refund check (known as a kicker). At times such amounts can be quite substantial, so the OEA tracks it very closely. Whitney has been participating in the council meetings since 2013.

Whitney likewise provides inputs to the OEA's Recreational Marijuana Forecast advisory group, organized in 2017 to examine the current status of Oregon's legal adult-use environment, and to forecast the state's tax revenues derived from sales of adult-use cannabis in regulated retail outlets.

To inquire about engagement with New Frontier Data, please contact Spencer Bentley, Associate Director of Data Partnerships and Business Development, at sbentley@newfrontierdata.com.

The post Ask Our Experts 8/4/2019 appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image Sourced by Pixabay

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBD Hemp New Frontier DataCannabis News Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.08
-0.1497
- 3.54%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.70
-0.1
- 1.72%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.05
-0.01
- 0.94%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.00
0.085
+ 0.78%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.64
0.1353
+ 0.66%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.28
0.01
+ 0.44%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.54
0.005
+ 0.33%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.61
0.3596
+ 0.29%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.36
-0.04
- 0.28%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$11.74
-0.03
- 0.25%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.24
-0.01
- 0.19%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.30
-0.04
- 0.14%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.38
-0.005
- 0.11%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.23
-0.01
- 0.1%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.15
-0.01
- 0.06%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.70
0.01
+ 0.03%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.24
0.005
+ 0.03%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.54
-0.01
- 0.02%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.92
-0.0028
- 0.01%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.00
-0.01
- 0.01%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.71
-0.0099
- 0.01%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.45
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.88
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.28
+ 0%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$81.30
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.68
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.45
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.78
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.16
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.24
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.43
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.63
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.90
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.47
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.34
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.64
+ 0%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.53
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.41
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.20
+ 0%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.59
+ 0%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.69
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.26
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.70
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.36
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.63
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.11
+ 0%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.27
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
+ 0%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.43
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.72
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.30
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.75
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.69
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.80
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.00
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.89
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.13
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.30
+ 0%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.64
+ 0%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.25
+ 0%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.17
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.77
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.63
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
+ 0%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$21.40
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.05
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.94
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.44
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.09
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.84
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.33
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.01
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
+ 0%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.85
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.10
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
+ 0%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$155.72
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.62
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Aphria (APHA)
$7.32
+ 0%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.33
+ 0%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.84
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.84
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.61
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.35
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.47
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.73
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.90
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.77
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.01
+ 0%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.77
+ 0%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.24
+ 0%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.57
+ 0%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.01
+ 0%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.47
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.40
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.17
+ 0%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.68
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
+ 0%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.51
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
+ 0%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.52
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.65
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.86
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.73
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.95
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.92
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.00
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.97
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
+ 0%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.94
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.54
+ 0%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.81
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.18
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.90
+ 0%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.28
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

FDA Can't Figure Out How To Regulate CBD - And It Doesn't Really Want To

By Peter Page. The agency is worried legitimizing over-the-counter CBD will mean the end of Big Pharma interest in developing new drugs. A top FDA official ... read more

'Developing A Vocabulary That Will Be Understood': The Havas Approach To Cannabis Marketing

Earlier this month, the French multinational advertising and public relations giant Havas announced the release of its cannabis division: Havas ... read more

The Cannabis Sustainability Inquiry: Could Marijuana And Hemp Offer The Solution To The World's Toughest Environmental, Social, And Economic Problems?

A series on global perspectives and examples of cannabis environmental, social, and economic sustainability in theory and practice. As a nascent (legal) ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

California's State Of Hemp