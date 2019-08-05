Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Florida Court Rules Vertical Integration Unconstitutional: So, What Now?
New Frontier Data  
August 05, 2019 9:43am   Comments
Share:
Florida Court Rules Vertical Integration Unconstitutional: So, What Now?
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

By Beau R Whitney, Vice President and Senior Economist, New Frontier Data

A Florida court of appeals decision last month ruled that the state's regulatory framework for its medical cannabis program mandating vertical integration was unconstitutional. What does it mean for Florida's system, or for other states? What are the associated implications? They may prove vast, impacting not only Florida's system, but other state regulatory structures throughout the country.

Immediately, regulators in other states with newly legalized programs will seek to avoid similar pitfalls while striking an effective regulatory balance: Oregon's unlimited license policy is an opposite example of what other states yet prefer to avoid. Florida's blueprint for vertical integration had been an obvious bulwark against unlimited licensure, but the court essentially deemed it to be an overcorrection.

Vertical integration allows a company to control all factors of production, from seed to sale in terms of the cannabis trade. The benefits of vertical integration are derived through being able to manage all aspects of the supply chain, affording ultimate control over internal costs of production. There are also associated tax advantages (for now), as one division can pass through costs throughout the chain. Investors are inclined to place a high value on purely vertically integrated companies; in some instances, Florida licenses have been valued in excess of $25 million.

The impact of the court decision toward existing licensees was that the value of their licenses literally decreased overnight: Not only did the value drop in the portfolios of investors, but operating costs reflexively rose due to the higher potential tax rate. New Frontier Data's corporate partners at CohnReznick have published prolifically on the topic. Interested parties are encouraged to revisit their research.

From a tactical perspective, the court decision stands to benefit those who were previously unable to enter the market, since barriers to entry are less onerous if not entirely removed.  There now will be more licenses available to more operators, offering economic opportunities to those small operators who might carve a niche for themselves or encourage alignment with an existing licensee to become a part of the latter's supplier network (i.e., restructuring a vertically integrated model consisting of different licensees and operators).

Ultimately, New Frontier Data predicts the vertical integration model's being replaced by one in which small farmers supply large processors, which in turn supply the broader retail system (the dynamic is similar to a ketchup producer's relying on small tomato farmers to cultivate its supply rather than operating its own fields).

Medical consumers also stand to benefit from the appellate decision. In a vertical integration model, a retailer's supply is limited to its own sources, which results in higher prices and constrained product offerings. By opening the supply chain to outside sources, prices will fall due to competition and increased variety. Ultimately, the consumer benefits.

Regulatory structures can be complex, and state lawmakers have yet to fully determine which structure is best. The proverbial sweet spot is bound to be discovered in a space somewhere between unlimited licensing and a complete vertically integrated system. The legislative path is likely to be a lengthy one; meanwhile, operators need to stay abreast of the political and regulatory developments environment in order to better adapt to the changing environments. New Frontier Data can help.

The post Florida Court Rules Vertical Integration Unconstitutional: So, What Now? appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image Sourced From Pixabay

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: cannabis industry FloridaCannabis Government News Regulations Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.08
-0.1497
- 3.54%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.70
-0.1
- 1.72%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.05
-0.01
- 0.94%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.00
0.085
+ 0.78%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.64
0.1353
+ 0.66%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.28
0.01
+ 0.44%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.54
0.005
+ 0.33%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.61
0.3596
+ 0.29%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.36
-0.04
- 0.28%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$11.74
-0.03
- 0.25%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.24
-0.01
- 0.19%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.30
-0.04
- 0.14%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.38
-0.005
- 0.11%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.23
-0.01
- 0.1%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.15
-0.01
- 0.06%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.70
0.01
+ 0.03%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.24
0.005
+ 0.03%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.54
-0.01
- 0.02%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.92
-0.0028
- 0.01%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.00
-0.01
- 0.01%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.71
-0.0099
- 0.01%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.45
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.88
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.28
+ 0%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$81.30
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.68
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.45
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.78
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.16
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.24
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.43
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.63
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.90
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.47
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.34
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.64
+ 0%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.53
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.41
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.20
+ 0%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.59
+ 0%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.69
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.26
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.70
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.36
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.63
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.11
+ 0%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.27
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
+ 0%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.43
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.72
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.30
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.75
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.69
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.80
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.00
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.89
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.13
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.30
+ 0%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.64
+ 0%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.25
+ 0%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.17
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.77
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.63
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
+ 0%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$21.40
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.05
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.94
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.44
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.09
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.84
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.33
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.01
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
+ 0%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.85
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.10
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
+ 0%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$155.72
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.62
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Aphria (APHA)
$7.32
+ 0%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.33
+ 0%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.84
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.84
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.61
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.35
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.47
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.73
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.90
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.77
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.01
+ 0%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.77
+ 0%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.24
+ 0%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.57
+ 0%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.01
+ 0%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.47
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.40
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.17
+ 0%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.68
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
+ 0%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.51
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
+ 0%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.52
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.65
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.86
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.73
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.95
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.92
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.00
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.97
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
+ 0%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.94
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.54
+ 0%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.81
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.18
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.90
+ 0%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.28
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

FDA Can't Figure Out How To Regulate CBD - And It Doesn't Really Want To

By Peter Page. The agency is worried legitimizing over-the-counter CBD will mean the end of Big Pharma interest in developing new drugs. A top FDA official ... read more

'Developing A Vocabulary That Will Be Understood': The Havas Approach To Cannabis Marketing

Earlier this month, the French multinational advertising and public relations giant Havas announced the release of its cannabis division: Havas ... read more

The Cannabis Sustainability Inquiry: Could Marijuana And Hemp Offer The Solution To The World's Toughest Environmental, Social, And Economic Problems?

A series on global perspectives and examples of cannabis environmental, social, and economic sustainability in theory and practice. As a nascent (legal) ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

California's State Of Hemp

What Caused The Opening Gap In Allakos?