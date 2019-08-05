Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Switzerland-Based SIX Launches Securities Monitoring For Marijuana-Related Businesses
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2019 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Switzerland-Based SIX Launches Securities Monitoring For Marijuana-Related Businesses
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Earlier this year, SIX launched a watchlist service covering over 30,000 financial instruments in connection with marijuanua-related businesses, or MRBs, following the success of its SIX Sanctioned Securities Monitoring Service.

The legal landscape around marijuana is complex and constantly changing, the company told Benzinga.

“Investing in MRB can be risky: some countries in Europe and the USA consider it money laundering. As a result, it is critical for firms worldwide to know exactly how much exposure they have to MRB-linked securities, and which category the securities fall into, when the regulator calls.”

More Than 30K Securities 

The MRB Securities service from SIX, built on the same model as its Sanctioned Securities Monitoring Service, identifies and lists securities that are either directly or indirectly issued by listed MRB entities.

This includes any related structured products, options and warrants. The service will also help financial institutions identify the risk level of any given company, according to SIX.

MRB-linked securities touch multiple sectors, including pharmaceutical, recreational, transport and retail.

The relevant data sources applied by SIX have identified more than 30,000 securities associated either directly or indirectly to MRB.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

“[Legislation is] quite disparate and ... our clients wish to receive lists with securities and issuers that are directly linked or associated to marijuana-related businesses so that they can organize their defense lines in accordance with their MRB policies and regulations,” a SIX representative said. 

With no international rules or regulations in place, the MRB securities list is producd using external sources, SIX said. 

The company maintains a database of companies that fall into the sector or are related via capital. 

The marijuana-related securities watchlist produces lists of issuers, securities, structured products and traded options and futures twice daily.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Courtesy photo. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: marijuana pot SIX weedCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.08
-0.1497
- 3.54%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.70
-0.1
- 1.72%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.05
-0.01
- 0.94%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.00
0.085
+ 0.78%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.64
0.1353
+ 0.66%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.28
0.01
+ 0.44%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.54
0.005
+ 0.33%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.61
0.3596
+ 0.29%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.36
-0.04
- 0.28%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$11.74
-0.03
- 0.25%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.24
-0.01
- 0.19%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.30
-0.04
- 0.14%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.38
-0.005
- 0.11%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.23
-0.01
- 0.1%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.15
-0.01
- 0.06%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.70
0.01
+ 0.03%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.24
0.005
+ 0.03%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.54
-0.01
- 0.02%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.92
-0.0028
- 0.01%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.00
-0.01
- 0.01%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.71
-0.0099
- 0.01%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.45
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.88
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.28
+ 0%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$81.30
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.68
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.45
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.78
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.16
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.24
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.43
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.63
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.90
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.47
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.34
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.64
+ 0%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.53
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.41
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.20
+ 0%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.59
+ 0%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.69
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.26
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.70
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.36
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.63
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.11
+ 0%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.27
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
+ 0%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.43
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.72
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.30
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.75
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.69
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.80
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.00
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.89
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.13
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.30
+ 0%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.64
+ 0%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.25
+ 0%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.17
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.77
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.63
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
+ 0%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$21.40
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.05
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.94
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.44
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.09
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.84
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.33
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.01
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
+ 0%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.85
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.10
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
+ 0%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$155.72
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.62
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Aphria (APHA)
$7.32
+ 0%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.33
+ 0%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.84
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.84
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.61
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.35
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.47
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.73
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.90
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.77
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.01
+ 0%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.77
+ 0%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.24
+ 0%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.57
+ 0%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.01
+ 0%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.47
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.40
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.17
+ 0%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.68
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
+ 0%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.51
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
+ 0%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.52
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.65
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.86
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.73
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.95
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.92
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.00
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.97
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
+ 0%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.94
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.54
+ 0%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.81
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.18
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.90
+ 0%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.28
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

FDA Can't Figure Out How To Regulate CBD - And It Doesn't Really Want To

By Peter Page. The agency is worried legitimizing over-the-counter CBD will mean the end of Big Pharma interest in developing new drugs. A top FDA official ... read more

'Developing A Vocabulary That Will Be Understood': The Havas Approach To Cannabis Marketing

Earlier this month, the French multinational advertising and public relations giant Havas announced the release of its cannabis division: Havas ... read more

The Cannabis Sustainability Inquiry: Could Marijuana And Hemp Offer The Solution To The World's Toughest Environmental, Social, And Economic Problems?

A series on global perspectives and examples of cannabis environmental, social, and economic sustainability in theory and practice. As a nascent (legal) ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GBP/USD: Elections Uncertainty