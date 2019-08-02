Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Please Hold The E. Coli, Pesticides And Heavy Metals: Two Companies Work To Protect California Consumers
Michael Miller - LA Weekly , Benzinga Contributor  
August 02, 2019 4:52pm   Comments
Share:
Please Hold The E. Coli, Pesticides And Heavy Metals: Two Companies Work To Protect California Consumers
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

You’ve been waiting for that special meal at that special restaurant all week. The waiter proudly shares the chef’s special of the day and adds a newly required disclaimer: “It’s absolutely delicious, chef has won international acclaim and a recent award on The Food Channel but, I must inform you, it may contain E. coli, salmonella, pesticides and a bit of mold. Any questions?” While it sounds both obvious and ridiculous, sometimes extremes are required to make a point when it comes to consumer protection. Most people are particular about what they put into their bodies. Californians take “particular’ to an entirely higher level, typically seeing menu items as a mere starting point for their personal preferences. If there is even a question for potential illness, the option is avoided like the plague.

Unfortunately, many of us assume that if a product is available for purchase, it is acceptable to be consumed. The food analogy is directly comparable to cannabis, where there is greater margin for error in a newly legal industry with ever evolving safety regulations that often lack compliance and an ever-growing black market. No guaranteed solutions for consumer safety have emerged. A few companies in California, however, are helping make the cannabis consumed by Angelenos safer. 

WillowPure, is a proprietary, patent pending machine that produces a pure ozone gas for the purification and decontamination of cannabis flower and trim. The machine is the brainchild of Jill Ellsworth, founder and CEO of Willow Industries, whose prior experience in the food industry taught her to always have a “kill step” to ensure no contaminants survived which could cause sickness. Based on Ellsworth’s knowledge of other agricultural decontamination devices, she designed a machine to prevent or decontaminate mold, mildew, yeast, E. coli, salmonella and aspergillus.  “Compliance and consumer safety in cannabis is essential,” Ellsworth said. “We wanted a clean, safe product for consumers and one that passed all testing to limit revenue losses for cultivators.” Ellsworth came up with the idea for cannabis decontamination technology in 2015 and launched Willow Industries a year later. While other traditional food safety technology is being adjusted by some for cannabis safety purposes, the WillowPure machine is the first specifically designed for cannabis. Ellsworth estimates that her device has saved cultivators in excess of $50 million in revenue by treating nearly 20,000 pounds in 10 states, including California. She takes pride in being able to educate regulators with industry-specific knowledge gleaned from empirical data.  “We help them understand the necessity of testing, why things happen and that solutions are available,” she explained. 

Another California company with its eye on consumer safety is CannaSafe, which is helping reduce pesticide failure rates for cannabis products. Founded in 2011, its motto is: “Create a safer, legal cannabis industry”.  With over 250 active clients, CannaSafe was the first accredited company to test cannabis. Talking about market share: one-third of California’s legalized products passes through a CannaSafe lab. 

“There’s been a sharp decline in the failure rate of cannabis in California,” Aaron Riley, CEO of CannaSafe, stated. “In January of this year, at the onset of adult-use legalization, few were following regulations and 70 percent of products were failing, Riley said. “Today, that number is only 5 to 10 percent due in part to government agencies’ new and stricter enforcement of regulations.”  

Where is cannabis failing the most? The big three are: pesticide levels, heavy metals and microbial pathogens. If you are lighting up, these will be absorbed in your bloodstream quickly and could prove deadly. In addition to screeenings of each of these, CannaSafe also conducts analyses for cannabinoid potency, terpene types and levels, residual solvent, water activity, moisture content, foreign material and mycotoxins. If it’s in your cannabis, CannaSafe can detect it; something positive for growers, consumers and regulators alike. 

“We want to do what we can to help and protect consumers and although progress has been made, there’s still a long way to go”. Riley said. He estimates only about an eighth of the market is presently compliant and as a result, recommends only buying cannabis from licensed dispensaries to ensure products are tested. In the even Wilder West of CBD products, where hundreds are being launched daily, Riley estimated that close to 70 percent of CBD products advertised don’t have any CBD in them and are often laced with pesticides, solubles and heavy metals. To prove his theory, CannaSafe analyzed 20  different CBD products for the television show “he Doctors. Sixteen failed to meet laboratory requirements and five didn’t contain any CBD. Buyer beware: we are in a new era of snake oil salesmen and pitchmen, so as a consumer, no product should be purchased blindly. 

Related Stories:                                                                

From Coffee To Cannabis: Colombian Legislators To Move For Adult-Use Legalization

The Queen Goes Green: UK's Centre For Medicinal Cannabis Releases New Report On CBD

Photos courtesy of CannaSafe. This article was originally published on LA Weekly and provided to Benzinga by the author.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: California cannabis CannaSafe Willow IndustriesCannabis News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Aphria (APHA)
$7.32
2.11
+ 40.5%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.23
0.0521
+ 30.13%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
0.0079
+ 26.25%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.84
0.1732
+ 26.05%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.12
-0.0405
- 24.59%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.86
-0.74
- 20.56%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
0.0272
+ 17.81%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0005
+ 16.67%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.94
0.128
+ 15.76%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
0.0033
+ 15%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.27
-0.0473
- 14.91%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.54
0.175
+ 12.82%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.06
-0.0093
- 12.8%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.97
0.1039
+ 12%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.08
-0.5397
- 11.68%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.40
0.1459
+ 11.67%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.17
-0.0224
- 11.64%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.004
- 11.43%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.77
0.18
+ 11.32%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
0.0463
+ 11.29%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.001
+ 11.11%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
0.0136
+ 10.77%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.95
-0.1123
- 10.61%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
-0.0052
- 10.59%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.75
0.0722
+ 10.59%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.17
0.015
+ 10%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
0.03
+ 9.84%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.24
0.0216
+ 9.73%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.26
0.1085
+ 9.43%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
-0.0024
- 9.4%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0008
- 9.3%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.68
0.0563
+ 9.02%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.35
0.19
+ 8.8%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.84
1.11
+ 8.72%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.64
0.0507
+ 8.6%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.90
0.2284
+ 8.56%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.51
0.0396
+ 8.47%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.73
0.4404
+ 8.33%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.33
0.48
+ 8.21%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.00
0.91
+ 8.21%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.36
0.0267
+ 8%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.006
- 7.73%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.38
0.295
+ 7.22%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.00
0.3364
+ 7.21%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0039
- 7.19%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.24
2.89
+ 7.16%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
-0.005
- 7.14%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
0.03
+ 7.14%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
0.0234
+ 6.94%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.015
- 6.89%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.57
0.29
+ 6.78%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.64
0.0396
+ 6.61%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.10
0.1286
+ 6.52%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.0047
+ 6.33%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0009
+ 6.2%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.70
0.7235
+ 6.04%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0008
+ 5.88%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
0.015
+ 5.77%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.69
0.0378
+ 5.75%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.41
0.29
+ 5.66%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.65
-0.33
- 5.52%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.28
-0.0161
- 5.41%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
0.0191
+ 5.4%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.43
0.43
+ 5.37%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.0024
+ 5.36%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.59
0.0298
+ 5.32%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$21.40
1.0789
+ 5.31%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0024
- 5.27%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.63
-0.034
- 5.12%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
0.0099
+ 5%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.70
1.53
+ 4.91%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.18
-0.0093
- 4.91%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.54
0.0249
+ 4.83%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.61
0.0732
+ 4.75%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.30
1.26
+ 4.66%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.28
0.1
+ 4.59%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.05
-0.05
- 4.55%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.69
-0.032
- 4.44%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.64
0.8753
+ 4.43%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.85
0.2
+ 4.3%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.12
0.0047
+ 4.21%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.72
-0.0311
- 4.14%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.88
-0.83
- 4.01%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.78
0.03
+ 4%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.95
-0.12
- 3.91%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
-0.0098
- 3.85%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
0.0101
+ 3.81%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.28
-0.05
- 3.76%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 3.7%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
0.04
+ 3.64%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.33
0.0433
+ 3.36%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0013
+ 3.25%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
0.013
+ 3.19%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
-0.0093
- 3.15%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
-0.0067
- 3.14%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.36
0.0108
+ 3.11%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.20
-0.1
- 3.03%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.002
+ 2.94%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.36
0.01
+ 2.86%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$11.74
-0.33
- 2.73%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.00
-0.3
- 2.65%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.73
-0.072
- 2.57%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
0.02
+ 2.56%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
-0.0023
- 2.46%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.47
-1.33
- 2.43%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.09
0.0493
+ 2.42%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.13
0.05
+ 2.4%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
-0.02
- 2.3%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.27
-0.12
- 2.23%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.0065
+ 2.16%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.11
-0.09
- 2.14%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.77
0.12
+ 2.12%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
0.0054
+ 1.85%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$81.30
-1.52
- 1.84%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.0016
+ 1.83%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.0013
+ 1.79%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.25
-1.11
- 1.78%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.53
-0.045
- 1.75%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.84
0.133
+ 1.73%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.15
0.29
+ 1.72%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.81
-0.2
- 1.67%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.0015
+ 1.55%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.30
-0.05
- 1.49%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.04
0.233
+ 1.39%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.45
-0.02
- 1.36%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
-0.0015
- 1.36%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$155.72
-1.97
- 1.25%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0038
- 1.25%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.05
0.05
+ 1.25%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
0.0088
+ 1.24%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.63
-0.0078
- 1.22%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.63
-0.26
- 1.14%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.89
-0.01
- 1.11%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.35
0.0037
+ 1.07%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.92
-0.2028
- 1.06%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.36
0.15
+ 1.06%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.94
0.02
+ 1.04%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
0.006
+ 0.97%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.00
0.98
+ 0.9%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.61
-1.0904
- 0.88%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.71
0.8801
+ 0.86%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0002
+ 0.85%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.68
0.0379
+ 0.82%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.62
-2.38
- 0.81%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.16
-0.08
- 0.78%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.47
0.072
+ 0.77%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.80
-0.0915
- 0.77%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.30
-0.0021
- 0.7%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
0.0018
+ 0.7%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.52
0.03
+ 0.67%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.01
-0.0131
- 0.65%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
0.0011
+ 0.6%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.77
-0.01
- 0.56%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.34
0.0075
+ 0.56%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
0.0008
+ 0.54%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.90
0.01
+ 0.53%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
0.0035
+ 0.51%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.43
-0.0018
- 0.41%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.01
0.03
+ 0.38%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
-0.0007
- 0.37%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.21
0.0008
+ 0.36%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.92
-0.0118
- 0.3%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.54
0.17
+ 0.27%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.47
0.02
+ 0.27%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.44
-0.01
- 0.22%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.45
-0.003
- 0.21%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
- 0.18%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.23
-0.01
- 0.1%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.24
-0.015
- 0.09%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0.08%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.17
-0.02
- 0.02%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.24
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.01
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.90
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.70
+ %
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Cramer Blasts Cannabis Sector Amid CannTrust Scandal That 'Keeps Blowing Up'

The cannabis sector is dealing with two notable scandals that is impacting the industry as a whole, CNBC's Jim Cramer said during his daily ... read more

Report: Twitter And Snapchat's Cannabis Ads In Canada Could Face Legal Punishment

Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) and Snapchat (NASDAQ: SNAP) are the only two big names in Silicon Valley’s social media alley willing to provide a space for ... read more

The Cannabis Sustainability Inquiry: Could Marijuana And Hemp Offer The Solution To The World's Toughest Environmental, Social, And Economic Problems?

A series on global perspectives and examples of cannabis environmental, social, and economic sustainability in theory and practice. As a nascent (legal) ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Load Volumes Accelerate Heading Into August