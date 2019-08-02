Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Developing A Vocabulary That Will Be Understood': The Havas Approach To Cannabis Marketing
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 10:59am   Comments
Share:
'Developing A Vocabulary That Will Be Understood': The Havas Approach To Cannabis Marketing
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Earlier this month, the French multinational advertising and public relations giant Havas announced the release of its cannabis division: Havas ECS.

The company, which is majority-owned by Vivendi SA (OTC: VIVEF) (OTC: VIVHY), announced it would open offices in New York and New Jersey and start operations immediately.

Benzinga spoke with Rob Dhoble, who heads the agency’s new cannabis venture.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

Laying The Groundwork For Cannabis Communications

“Our mission is to advance understanding of the endocannabinoid science,” Dhoble told Benzinga in a phone interview. 

This motto might sound like it belongs to an NGO rather than a for-profit company. But it's the strategic long-term approach to cannabis communications that's being taken by Havas. 

“Only 13% of medical schools teach anything about the endocannabinoid system. The average patient feels they know more than the doctor when in fact, the doctor knows more about the body. Think of us as a communications and branding company for the vocabulary that builds bridges between clinicians, pharmacists, patients and mothers," the exec said. 

From a mass communications perspective, major players in cannabis are still largely uninformed, including physicians and consumers. 

“[Cannabis] is such an important space to us, that our commitment is that before a single piece of creative is developed, before we assess the opportunities for ourselves and our clients, let’s make sure that we’re grounding the communication strategy that will result in a vocabulary that will be understood," Dhoble said. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

A Need To Educate Audiences

“I think what makes cannabis marketing difference is that almost all communications have to have some element of education,” said Rosie Mattio, founder of Mattio Communications, a cannabis-focused marketing and PR agency.

In her view, one of the biggest challenges for cannabis communication agencies is finding creative ways to advertise while at the same time educating the audience.

“Whether it be the difference between THC and CBD, or where the plant is legal, or what investors need to consider when looking at cannabis, there is always a learning curve for both consumers and journalists,” Mattio said. 

In a way, what Havas is doing through Havas ECS is laying the groundwork for wider audiences to be able to grasp basic cannabis concepts through a universal language everyone can understand. 

Picture by Unsplash and Flaticon.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Havas Havas ECS Mattio Communications Rob Dhoble Rosie MattioCannabis Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
0.0064
+ 29.09%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.68
1.47
+ 28.21%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0016
- 27.59%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.56
0.0924
+ 19.75%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.13
-0.0313
- 19.05%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.005
- 14.29%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.19
-0.0275
- 12.62%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.39
0.0394
+ 11.39%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
0.006
+ 11.11%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.21
0.0176
+ 9.15%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.00
-0.3
- 9.09%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.36
0.0293
+ 8.8%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0039
- 8.54%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.64
0.05
+ 8.47%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0236
- 8.01%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.73
0.0505
+ 7.41%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 7.41%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.005
+ 7.35%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.71
0.0462
+ 6.95%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.92
0.0524
+ 6.05%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 5.81%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
0.0151
+ 5.7%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.28
0.12
+ 5.56%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.85
-0.05
- 5.56%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.51
0.2321
+ 5.42%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.30
0.215
+ 5.26%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.15
0.3031
+ 5.18%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.38
-0.2382
- 5.16%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.30
-0.07
- 5.13%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.18
-0.0093
- 4.91%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.37
0.25
+ 4.88%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.35
0.615
+ 4.83%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.54
0.0249
+ 4.83%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.19
-0.16
- 4.78%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.0021
+ 4.69%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.12
0.0052
+ 4.61%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.61
0.07
+ 4.55%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.58
0.494
+ 4.45%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.20
0.05
+ 4.35%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.001
+ 4%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.64
-0.0258
- 3.89%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.44
0.462
+ 3.86%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$21.10
0.7802
+ 3.84%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
0.0073
+ 3.83%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.32
-0.17
- 3.79%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.75
-0.2268
- 3.79%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.38
0.0503
+ 3.77%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.19
-0.2
- 3.71%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0027
- 3.71%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.30
1.13
+ 3.63%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
-0.0101
- 3.45%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$20.01
-0.7
- 3.38%
Tilray (TLRY)
$41.68
1.33
+ 3.3%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.19
-0.0063
- 3.2%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.20
-0.0064
- 3.03%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.34
-0.0104
- 3.01%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$27.84
0.8
+ 2.96%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
-0.01
- 2.86%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.25
-0.007
- 2.69%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0025
+ 2.69%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.61
-0.5131
- 2.68%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.02
0.0529
+ 2.68%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.69
-0.019
- 2.66%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
0.0108
+ 2.65%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.002
+ 2.51%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.19
0.19
+ 2.37%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$80.96
-1.86
- 2.25%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.61
-0.0137
- 2.2%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.39
0.1096
+ 2.07%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.26
0.0051
+ 2%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.16
0.395
+ 2%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.76
0.11
+ 1.95%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.89%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.77
-1.03
- 1.88%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.83
-0.1497
- 1.88%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.56
-0.143
- 1.86%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.22
0.04
+ 1.83%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.08
-0.02
- 1.82%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.57
0.01
+ 1.79%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.40
-0.0073
- 1.78%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.15
-0.0027
- 1.77%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0004
+ 1.7%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
0.006
+ 1.69%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.005
- 1.67%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
0.005
+ 1.64%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.71
0.0425
+ 1.59%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.63
-0.0095
- 1.48%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 1.47%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
-0.0016
- 1.43%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.10
-0.14
- 1.37%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.00
-0.0271
- 1.34%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.15
-0.15
- 1.33%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.53
-0.83
- 1.33%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.03
-0.04
- 1.3%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.61
0.02
+ 1.26%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.11
0.025
+ 1.2%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$11.93
-0.145
- 1.2%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.22
0.0026
+ 1.2%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.82
0.0096
+ 1.18%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.87
-0.0217
- 1.15%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.40
-0.05
- 1.12%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.69
0.0484
+ 1.04%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.06
-2.94
- 1%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.55
-0.025
- 0.97%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.22
-0.002
- 0.9%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.15
-0.0913
- 0.89%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$108.06
-0.96
- 0.88%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
0.0059
+ 0.85%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
0.0049
+ 0.8%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.20
-0.0418
- 0.8%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
-0.0012
- 0.8%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.88
-0.495
- 0.79%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.46
0.0113
+ 0.78%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.65
-0.0051
- 0.77%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$101.07
-0.76
- 0.75%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.03
0.03
+ 0.75%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.91
-0.0274
- 0.7%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.48
0.01
+ 0.68%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.97
0.08
+ 0.67%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.24
-0.0079
- 0.63%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.30
0.0019
+ 0.63%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.75
-0.14
- 0.61%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
0.0011
+ 0.6%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.30
0.0018
+ 0.6%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.94
-0.07
- 0.58%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0008
- 0.54%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.78
-0.085
- 0.5%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0004
- 0.43%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.34
-0.0014
- 0.42%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$158.35
0.66
+ 0.42%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.81
0.01
+ 0.36%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.36
-0.0342
- 0.36%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
0.0006
+ 0.3%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.05
0.0056
+ 0.27%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.25
0.0389
+ 0.27%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.43
-0.02
- 0.27%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.21
0.01
+ 0.24%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
+ 0.19%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
-0.0003
- 0.13%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.10
-0.0012
- 0.11%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.13
-0.06
- 0.05%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
0.0001
+ 0.03%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.25
0.0035
+ 0.02%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.87
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$123.70
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.81
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.78
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.06
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.90
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.42
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.44
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.66
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.07
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.78
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.33
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.92
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.72
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.29
+ 0%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.65
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.02
+ %
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Sundial Growers IPO: What You Need To Know

Those investors who missed out on the huge run-ups in publicly traded cannabis stocks get another opportunity to partake in the booming market. The IPO ... read more

Aphria Announces Expansion To Jamaica

Canada-based cannabis company Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) announced Monday its subsidiary will expand operation to Jamaica. What Happened Aphria's ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Report: 10% Tariffs Could Be Delayed, Halted If China Talks Action Before Sept. 1