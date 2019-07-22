Foria Will Expand To Mexico Thanks In Part To Awaken-M CBD Intimacy Oil

Cannabis brand Foria announced Monday it will expand to Mexico in August. Foria's Awaken-M is the first CBD product to obtain legal approval for importation into Mexico.

Awaken is considered Foria’s signature CBD product. It consists of a multi-cannabinoid formula and South Pacific’s most praised crop, kava kava root, among other herbs.

The product was developed in 2017 and soon reached 120 countries around the world. Now, Awaken-M can also be marked as the first cannabis-based intimacy oil to be legally imported and sold in Mexico.

“We’re thrilled that our Awaken-M CBD arousal spray will be the first cannabis-based intimacy oil to be lawfully sold in Mexico,” said Jon Brandon, Foria’s co-founder and co-CEO. “The swift approval of our importation registration is a testament to the quality, transparency and efficacy of our products, and we’re proud to partner with CBD Life as we enter this new and high-opportunity market.”

Why This Is Important

Mexico is providing a limited number of approvals for the importation of CBD products, hence obtaining one was a challenging task. Foria’s distribution partner, CBD Life, is one of only two U.S. companies to gain this approval, and Awaken-M will be exclusively sold via CBD Life’s e-commerce channel and Amazon Mexico.

“We are so pleased to add Foria’s innovative Awaken-M spray to our growing portfolio of CBD products in Mexico,” said Janko Ruiz de Chavez, COO and co-founder of CBD Life. “Like Foria, our focus is on helping people discover and access cannabis products and services on their journey to plant-based self-healing. ”

Besides arousal sprays, Foria’s portfolio of products includes cannabinoid tonics, suppositories and vape pens.

Mexico City-based CBD Life is part of a group of distribution companies with a network in excess of 40,000 points of sale, and extensive experience in promoting foreign brands in Mexico.

