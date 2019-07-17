Organic CBD Producer Green Gorilla Signs $10M Distribution Deal For Europe, Scandinavia

Green Gorilla, a vertically integrated CBD company that manufactures and sells certified organic CBD products, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Ecobrands AS, a leading European distributor of organic and natural supplements.

Ecobrands has more than 5,000 dealer accounts throughout Europe and Scandinavia, many of which are groceries, natural health stores, natural clinics, spas and pharmacies.

California-based Green Gorilla also owns and operates more than 1,500 acres of organic hemp farmland through its subsidiary Gorilla Farm Co, and farming partners in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon.

The two companies have agreed that Ecobrands will be Green Gorilla’s exclusive distributor in its territory. The deal includes a $9.8 million minimum and a $25 million projected value on the first three years.

“This agreement will exponentially increase our distribution and catapult us into the global CBD marketplace,” said Steven Saxton, CEO and founder of Green Gorilla.

