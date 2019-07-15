Market Overview

Columbia Care Inc To Trade In US On The OTCQX Market
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2019 12:03pm   Comments
OTC Market Group announced Monday cannabis company Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (OTCQX: COLXF) will start trading on the OTCQX Best Market.

Columbia Care is one of the biggest multi-sate operators in the medical cannabis industry, with licenses in 15 jurisdictions over the US and the EU. OTC Market Group operates three markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.

"Columbia Care Inc. joins a growing number of companies listed in Canada that cross-trade on the OTCQX Market in the U.S.," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "As a multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, Columbia Care Inc. will provide transparent trading and timely access to company news and information for U.S. investors by cross-trading on the OTCQX Market. We are pleased to welcome Columbia Care Inc. to the OTCQX Market."

Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita said the listing on OTCQX is part of their growth strategy.

"Our initial public listing in April was a key enabler for our growth plans, but just as we are reaching more patients and consumers we also want to provide a broader base of investors across the US and internationally with greater liquidity, transparency and the opportunity to share in our success,” Vita said.

