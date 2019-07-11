Headset, Marijuana Business Daily Announce Data Partnership

Cannabis data analytics company Headset and Marijuana Business Daily have announced a data partnership.

The deal will allow MJBizDaily's journalists, editors, researchers and analysts to get access to real-time retail-derived data from the U.S. and Canada's cannabis industry.

MJBizDaily will work with Headset to develop exclusive content as part of their Annual Marijuana Business Factbook and provide more content and information at its industry-leading events - MJBizCon, MJBizConNEXT, and MJBizConINT'L.

Why This Is Important

Headset uses receipt-level data from POS systems to gather information on sales across different categories, price levels, consumer behaviours and other factors. It will provide data-centric commerce information to MJBizDaily and writers will be able use for their stories, articles, reports, and eBooks.

"As an emerging industry, it is critical to have reliable and robust data that shows the growth story of cannabis combined with reporters and analysts to highlight the impact," said Cassandra Farrington, CEO and Co-Founder at MJBizDaily.

