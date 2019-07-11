Market Overview

Hexo To Transfer Listing From NYSE American To NYSE
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 10:06am   Comments
HEXO Corp (NYSE:HEXO) (TSX:HEXO) announced Thursday it has gained approval from the New York Stock Exchange to transfer the listing of its common shares to NYSE from NYSE American LLC. The company expects to start trading on NYSE with the same ticker symbol on July 16.

"We are extremely pleased to list on the NYSE and believe it reaffirms HEXO’s strong track-record for exceptional corporate governance and is further proof that we are a valuable cannabis industry partner for Fortune 500 companies," said CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis.

HEXO is one of the biggest licensed cannabis companies in Canada. The company serves both adult-use and medical use Canadian markets through its different brands.

The stock traded around $5.15 per share Thursday morning.

Posted-In: Sebastien St-LouisCannabis News Markets

