HEXO Corp (NYSE:HEXO) (TSX:HEXO) announced Thursday it has gained approval from the New York Stock Exchange to transfer the listing of its common shares to NYSE from NYSE American LLC. The company expects to start trading on NYSE with the same ticker symbol on July 16.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

"We are extremely pleased to list on the NYSE and believe it reaffirms HEXO’s strong track-record for exceptional corporate governance and is further proof that we are a valuable cannabis industry partner for Fortune 500 companies," said CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis.

HEXO is one of the biggest licensed cannabis companies in Canada. The company serves both adult-use and medical use Canadian markets through its different brands.

The stock traded around $5.15 per share Thursday morning.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.