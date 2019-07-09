Kellogg Veteran Joins Surterra Wellness As New CFO

Cannabis company Surterra Wellness on Tuesday announced the appointment of Fareed Khan as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Khan will replace James Whitcomb, who has been the company's CFO since its launch in 2016. Whitcomb will move on to become Executive Director of Corporate Development.

Khan came to Surterra from Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), where he served as CFO until July 1. The company announced his resignation back in May.

Surterra's new CFO has a decade of experience at various large public and private consumer goods companies. In addition to Kellogg, Khan also was the CFO at US Foods and United Stationers. Previously, he served as Division CEO at USG Corporation.

