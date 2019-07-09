Market Overview

Kellogg Veteran Joins Surterra Wellness As New CFO
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019 12:06pm   Comments
Cannabis company Surterra Wellness on Tuesday announced the appointment of Fareed Khan as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Khan will replace James Whitcomb, who has been the company's CFO since its launch in 2016. Whitcomb will move on to become Executive Director of Corporate Development.

Khan came to Surterra from Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), where he served as CFO until July 1. The company announced his resignation back in May.

Surterra's new CFO has a decade of experience at various large public and private consumer goods companies. In addition to Kellogg, Khan also was the CFO at US Foods and United Stationers. Previously, he served as Division CEO at USG Corporation.

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More

After an eventful week marked by the termination of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC)'s Bruce Linton, the upcoming week appears to be a pretty busy ... read more

CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage

Canada-based producer of medical and recreational cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) responded to a Health Canada decision that one of its ... read more

What Do Older Marijuana Consumers Use And Think? Researchers Now Know

By Mark Taylor. A new survey finds that seniors are blurring the lines between medicinal and recreational marijuana use. The study, “Measuring ... read more
