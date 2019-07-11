Market Overview

Flowhub's Kyle Sherman Discusses Ending 'Jack Of All Trades, Master Of None' Approach To Cannabis
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 8:06am   Comments
Flowhub's Kyle Sherman Discusses Ending 'Jack Of All Trades, Master Of None' Approach To Cannabis
The tool stack is a subject discussed in numerous industries. Cannabis is no exception, and some believe that existing software solutions fall short.

It's a problem that can be traced to a "jack of all trades, master of none" approach, in the view of Kyle Sherman, the founder, chairman and CEO of inventory and compliance service Flowhub.

"Having an open API [application programming interface] stack with this vast and expanding partner ecosystem is truly the ideal solution for cannabis retailers," Sherman told Benzinga.

Sherman: Flowhub 'A Must Have'

The rise in the cannabis tool stack has led to the industry unbundling its software, Sherman said. This makes Flowhub a "must have" part of the process for companies hoping to remain compliant while managing inventory and data, he said.

Flowhub doesn't aim to expand beyond its platform offerings, the CEO said. Instead, the company plans to center its attention on services like its recently announced Stash app. It allows third-party API to play a significant role.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 —click here to learn more!

Sherman discussed Flowhub’s approach to the app and its capabilities.

"We're really good at building a great platform and then allowing all these other great third-party providers to write apps," Sherman said. "To write APIs is to bring additional business value to the retailers."

Stash is the latest extension of Flowhub's offering that aims to provide customers with additional business value by leveraging its dataset. In doing so, Sherman said Stash and its third-party API will provide clients with the tool stack needed to submit information to the government as well as data providers.

Other options exist on the market, and the competition should remain fierce for some time as the cannabis market develops.

Related Links:

Flowhub Launches Cannabis Inventory Management Mobile App

Flowhub, BDS Analytics Partner To Provide Market Insight To Dispensaries

Posted-In: Flowhub Kyle Sherman marijuana potCannabis Exclusives Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

