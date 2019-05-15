Scoop: Cannabis, Hemp Online Marketplace Relaunches As Kush.com, Boasting 'Largest Vetted Network Of Farms And Vendors'

Kush Marketplace, an anonymous platform that seeks to create a level playing field for cannabis and hemp buyers and sellers, is re-launching as Kush.com, after having facilitated almost $11 million in wholesale transactions.

Like its predecessor, Kush.com will help companies source and sell the products they need “without the hassle of hiring and managing sales staff,” a company representative told Benzinga. The domain costs $500,000.

Kush.com executives explained that no matter their size, companies can compete on the platform and negotiate better prices. Small operations can even create groups to buy in bundle at lower prices.

The company claims to boast “the largest network of verified and vetted farms and raw-materials vendors in the domestic cannabis and hemp industries.”

“The new federal legalization of hemp has brought a huge opportunity for small and large scale farmers nationwide to expand their range of crops to grow hemp for more revenue,” co-CEO Michael Gordon told Benzinga. In his view, the launch of Kush.com is timely, as the company seeks to help these farmers navigate the uncharted waters of the new law.

“We believe in empowering all farmers as they take on this new adventure, and with a legal team on the platform, we’re educating farmers and helping them with all issues of compliance of the farm bill, so they are able to focus on what they do best, which is grow their crops,” he said.

“We believe in building a community as the hemp industry grows to help give these farmers the necessary tools and support they need to maintain and grow the backbone of the industry as producers.”

