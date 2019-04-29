High Park Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), announced Monday that it has received an amendment to the company's standard processing license under the Canadian Cannabis Ac.

Under the amended license, High Park said it is permitted to sell its cannabis products from its state-of-the-art London, Ontario facility to authorized retailers in Canada.

Why It’s Important

The 56,000-square-foot facility is commissioned to develop, process and sell a variety of branded products that fall in line with current and future cannabis regulations.

The new license allows High Park to boost its capacity by selling both dried cannabis and oil products from its facility.

High Park Farms received its initial production license in April 2018 and a sales license in September 2018.

In a press release, Tilray and High Park's EVP of operations, Greg Christopher, commented on the benefits of the amended license.

“This amended license for our facility in London increases High Park’s capacity to offer consumers a wide range of adult-use products from dried flower and oils to differentiated form factors like edibles, once regulations allow," he said.

“We are committed to growing our supply chain and expanding our production footprint to supply the Canadian cannabis market with the highest quality branded products.”

What’s Next

High Park said it plans to share more information about its research and development surrounding its brand portfolio and the expansion of its production capacity in the months ahead.

