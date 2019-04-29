Market Overview

Top Cannabis Usage By Country
New Frontier Data  
April 29, 2019 11:26am   Comments
  • Nigeria has the world’s highest rate of cannabis use, with 19.4% of its population aged 15+ having consumed it in the past year.
  • That statistic offers extra significance given the illegal status of the plant across most of Africa.
  • Globally, the highest reported rates of use are typically associated with progressive cannabis laws.
  • Canada (with a nationwide market) and the United States (through various state markets) both have active adult-use cannabis markets, characterized by strong public awareness and widespread support for legalization.
  • Accordingly, Canada and the United States respectively have the world’s second- and third-highest usage rates of cannabis.

4-26-2019-cannabit-infographic.jpg

Image sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBDCannabis News Eurozone Global Markets General

 

