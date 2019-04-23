'The Father Of Cannabis Research,' Dr. Raphael Mechoulam, And Rapper/Actor Redman Headline Groundbreaking Cannabis Summit

The Cannaramic Online Summit announces a lineup of over 25 cannabis experts and leaders from the panoramic of the cannabis world.

In the first summit of its kind in the cannabis industry, The Cannaramic Online Summit announced today a diverse and stellar lineup of the leading voices in the cannabis field. The online summit, designed to demystify and destigmatize cannabis for everyday people, will be absolutely free and broadcast online from May 20-24th at cannaramic.com.

“Our mission is to present cannabis to laypeople in a way they've never seen it before,” states summit co-founder, Felicia Palmer, a media executive who came to learn about cannabis after a breast cancer diagnosis. “Myths, stigma and confusion have dominated the cannabis narrative, preventing everyday people from learning about the plant's medicinal benefits and the financial opportunities in this emerging mullti-billion dollar industry.”

The summit is especially targeted to minority and underserved communities that have historically been ravaged by marijuana drug enforcement. Over 500,000 people are expected to participate in the free summit over the 5-day period.

The Cannaramic Online Summit lineup includes:

Dr. Raphael Mechoulam (Scientist, "The Father of Cannabis Research")

(Grammy nominated multi-platinum rapper/activist) Lauren Wilson (author, Healing with CBD),

FREE registration for The Cannaramic Online begins can be found at Cannaramic.com.