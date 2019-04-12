ExpoCannabiz Colombia 2019 Announces New Speakers, Magazine Launch, And Events

ExpoCannabiz recently announced new updates to its inaugural three-day event in the Caribbean port city of Cartagena, Colombia, at the Cartagena Convention Center on May 9-11.

The two-part program consists of a first-day Cannabis Investor Forum, followed by two days of the cannabis conference. More than 150 national and international exhibitors, angel investors and venture capitalists from around the globe make ExpoCannabiz an international draw to connect businesses and investors to create synergistic business partnerships and collaborations.

Unparalleled networking opportunities throughout the event promise to attract business leaders from North America, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America, with a special emphasis on starting cannabis businesses and connecting to resources in Colombia. Latin America has a largely untapped cannabis-consumer market of 500 million adult-use customers. ExpoCannabiz promises to a be a one-stop event to network and gain a better understanding of global opportunities and practices in all corners of the cannabis community, including all industrial hemp, marijuana cultivation, concentrates manufacturing, and operations best practices, as well as effective marketing strategies.

Organizers of ExpoCannabiz recently added to its roster of speakers. Joining keynote speakers Vicente Fox, former president of Mexico and former president of Coca-Cola for Mexico and Latin America; and Steve DeAngelo, cannabis pioneer and president of Arcview Group; are:

Javier Hasse, author of “Start Your Cannabis Business” and Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis.

author of “Start Your Cannabis Business” and Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis. Michaël Miller, host of Dash Radios Cannabis Business Hour and cannabis editor for LA Weekly, with a circulation of 4 million monthly readers.

Get your discounted tickets at www.expocannabiz.com using the code javierhasse20.

The Cannabis Investor Forum now includes a new event to complement its Investor Pitch Contest, which will offer prizes from a panel of investors and judges. The recently added Investor Speed Dating segment will occur during the Thursday, May 8, evening cocktail party. Consisting of two one-hour sessions, 30 investors will consider two-minute proposals from a large pool of start-up businessowners seeking capital.

Now included in the business conference portion is a Cannabis Crash Course. The educational one-day program is an immersive experience aimed at individuals, investors, and businesses that seek to advance their understanding of various cannabis business opportunities, start a profitable business, and strategically connect to various cannabis resources in Colombia.

To better serve the needs of the cannabis investment community, a special unveiling and distribution of a new, dynamic print and digital quarterly magazine will also be a highlight of ExpoCannabiz. The publication targets a readership demographic of investors and company leaders in the Canadian, North American, Latin American, and Colombian cannabis communities.

Attendee and exhibitor space are limited. Register today at https://www.expocannabiz.com/#/index

For additional information, contact Brad Turner at (310) 663-1434; brad.turner@expocannabiz.com