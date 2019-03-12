NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) announced the launch of its latest product: an augmented reality platform, AR Dispensary, for mobile and web use.

Why It’s Important

NexTech utilizes AR technology and 360-degree photography to allow customers to get up close and personal with items. This includes allowing consumers to preview products; the mechanics of a vaporizer battery; as well as the instructions that come along with a product.

NexTech COO Reuben Tozman pointed out the advantages of getting a more in-depth look at items.

"One of the great advantages is being able to open the case and see what it is that you're actually getting ... this is all at the user's control."

Using AR technology, NexTech's latest development allows users to get up close with products. This includes being able to place objects in real space and take a photo of the image for a bit of entertainment.

Another feature: the option to add a hologram for brand ambassadors to describe products.

"What you are looking at is the most technologically web-enabled AR experience," CEO Evan Gappelberg told Benzinga. "It looks like you're in an app, but it's actually just a web browser."

What’s Next

The next steps with AR Dispensary include outreach to numerous touchpoints on the supply chain, according to NexTech.

The company's efforts include speaking with brands and dispensaries about incorporating AR Dispensary into their operations. For cultivators, AR Dispensary aims to improve marketing for the sector by allowing crops to be photographed just after trimming.

Also considered “a big deal”: the potential for collaborations with delivery services such as Eaze.

