Pioneering Study To Assess Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids In Brain Injury Recovery

The first clinical study assessing the effectiveness of hemp-derived cannabinoids in recovery from brain injury will be launched in the U.S. as part of a collaboration between the Flowering HOPE Foundation and Clover Leaf University.

What Happened

The study is sponsored by Real Time Diagnostics Ventures in collaboration with the Boulder, Colorado-based Flowering Hope Foundation and Denver-based Clover Leaf University.

The study is slated to analyze quantitative EEG brain activity and a cannabinoid-sensitive salivary biomarker measured from 40 subjects suffering from mild traumatic brain injury and controls who take hemp-derived botanical supplements, according to a Tuesday press release.

The objective of the research is to determine whether subjects that take hemp-derived supplements experience a relief from symptoms or improved well-being, sleep quality, cognitive benefits, side effects and quantifiable changes in brain state neuronal activity or stress biomarkers.

Researchers led by Donald Cooper Ph.D. from Real Time Diagnostics will investigate whether regular users of hemp-derived suppments experience signs of dependence, addiction or psychological withdrawal.

Why It's Important

Much evidence suggests that cannabidiol and other cannabinoids have anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects. This implies that phytocannabinoids could have a positive effect on traumatic brain injury, a condition for which there is currently no effective treatment, Chloe Villano, the founder and president of Clover Leaf University, said in a statement.

What's Next

The study will be conducted over the course of one year and is recruiting adults ages 18-55 years to participate.

