Michigan's Recreational Marijuana Law Kicks In Dec. 6

Michigan's marijuana legalization process is falling into place after voters gave the green light in the midterm election.

The law legalizing adult use is set to take effect Dec. 6.

What Happened

The Michigan Board of Canvassers has officially certified the results of the Nov. 6 election. This means the state can now make Proposal 1 into law.

In several counties, prosecutors are beginning to dismiss low-level marijuana charges, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Proposal 1, OK'ed by almost 56 percent of voters in November, allows adults over the age of 21 to possess up to 2.5 ounces of weed and grow up to 12 plants per household. The proposal also does not allow the consumption of marijuana in public places.

What's Next

It will take some time until businesses will be allowed to grow, process, transport and sell recreational marijuana in Michigan. The state has 12 months to develop the framework for marijuana sales, and municipalities will also be able to prohibit or limit the number and types of facilities.

After the framework is in place, businesses will be able to apply for licenses.

Medical Marijuana Update

The long-running back-and-forth over the status of dispensaries operating under Michigan's separate medical marijuana program continued Tuesday, with the state setting a Dec. 31 deadline for dispensaries to obtain a license or close, the Free Press also reported.

Michigan's Joint Committee on Administrative Rules also approved permanent medical marijuana rules Tuesday, including a provision for home delivery of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana daily to medical cardholders.

