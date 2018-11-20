KushCo Holdings Inc (OTC: KSHB) announced management changes Tuesday: effective Nov. 26, Christopher Tedford will become the company's new chief financial officer, replacing Jim McCormick, who is currently serving as both CFO and COO.

What To Know

Prior to joining KushCo, Tedford served as senior vice president and chief accounting officer at insurance broker Confie and as vice president and chief financial officer at specialty retailer Pacific Sunwear. Tedford is a certified public accountant.

Why It's Important

KushCo Holdings is the parent company of entities — including Kush Supply Co., Kush Energy, The Hybrid Creative and Koleto Packaging Solutions — that provide services and products in a number of fields, including cannabis and CBD.

KushCo said in a press release that Tedford's experience in M&A will be an important asset for the company as it explores opportunities to expand its operations.

What's Next

Following Tedford's appointment, McCormick will work exclusively as chief operating officer, according to KushCo.

Tedford will be responsible of the company's accounting, financial reporting, treasury management, strategic financial planning, risk management, deal analysis and negotiations. The CFO will lead KushCo's efforts to be compliant with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, a federal law that sets requirements for all U.S. public company boards and management to ensure more transparency.

"Chris’s dynamic experience in financial and risk management, along with his proven leadership skills, will provide stability to the company as we scale our operations to meet the demands of the rapidly expanding cannabis market," KushCo CEO Nick Kovacevich said in a statement.

