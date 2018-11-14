Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) made an addition to its executive team with new chief science officer. The appointment will help the company improve its scientific methods that it uses in Cannabis research and cultivation processes.

Who To Know

Aurora appointed Dr. Jonathan Page as the new Chief Science Officer. Page received his PhD at the University of British Columbia and is currently an adjunct professor in the Botany Department at the university. He is also an inventor with eight patents and patent applications, as well as an entrepreneur who co-founded Anandia Labs.

Anandia Labs is a company that focuses on R&D and analytical testing for the cannabis industry. Earlier this year, Aurora acquired Anandia in an all-stock deal valued at CAD 115 million ($88 million).

Why It's Important

As a chief science officer, Page will be responsible for the company's research programs to develop new cannabis plant strains and find new applications for the plant.

"Aurora has ingrained scientific methods throughout the Company, which it uses to drive efficiencies, medical and plant discovery and product innovation. That approach will only increase with Dr. Page’s appointment," the company said in its press release.

Page will oversee a team that includes more than 40 PhD and MsC-level researchers.

What's Next

Page will continue to drive Aurora's innovations in the cannabis sector and strengthen the company's position as one of the leading cannabis companies in Canada.

"Jonathan’s knowledge of the cannabis plant and its applications make him a globally recognized leader in the cannabis sector. With this appointment we are well-positioned to continue to innovate through the research our teams are involved in and drive new commercial products," Aurora CEO Terry Booth said.

Related Links:

Aurora Cannabis Sees Huge Sales Increase In Q1 Earnings Release

MediPharm Labs Receives Sales License From Health Canada