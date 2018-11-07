Canada's Province Brands To Release Cannabis Beer In 2019

As many companies explore the potential of cannabis-infused beverages, Province Brands of Canada is going in a different direction and developing a beer brewed entirely from cannabis.

Province announced Wednesday that it will release Cambridge Bay Imperial Pilsner, the world's first hemp-brewed beer, in the first half of 2019.

The company has signed a term sheet with Yukon Brewing to distribute the beer in the territory that bears the brewery's name ahead of a countrywide release.

Nonalcoholic Beers With THC Also Planned

The Cambridge Bay Imperial Pilsner is made using a mash comprised of stalks, stems and roots of hemp plants that are fermented with hops and yeast. The beer is 7-percent alcohol by volume, but does not contain many cannabinoids.

Province also said it's working on a flagship line of products that includes non-alcoholic, THC-infused beers. The brewing process for them, including mashing and fermenting marijuana biomass, is the same.

Cannabis Beverages, Edibles Remain Illegal In Canada

Even though Canada legalized pot Oct. 17, cannabis-based edibles and beverages are still illegal for at least a year. Yet companies like the Province Brands of Canada are in full development mode as they move forward with new products to satisfy the market.

"The world may still have to wait for Canada to legalize marijuana edibles and beverages, but consumers shouldn't have to wait to taste the phenomenal flavor of the world's first beer brewed from hemp in place of barley," Province Brands co-founder and CEO Dooma Wendschuh said in a statement.

Photo courtesy of Province Brands.