Medical Marijuana Leaders Discuss Industry's Future At Cannabis Capital Conference

Industry leaders including Liberty Health Sciences, Tidal Royalty, Organigram and Mjardin discussed the future of medical marijuana Friday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Liberty Health Sciences

Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) CEO George Scorsis said his company is one of the first and most prominent in the U.S. in its space. The company's primary catalyst is geography, Scorsis said.

“We have remained so focused on dominating Florida,” the CEO said at the Toronto conference. “When we get in, we operate and build business. We will not walk into states and buy paper or licenses — we will buy bench strength.”

Scorsis named highlights of Liberty's business:

A focus on Florida, Massachusetts and Ohio. The company is actively looking at other states.

An experienced and capable management team.

Significant near- and mid-term opportunities for growth, such as the addition of a R&D facility.

Aphria’s involvement in the business. “We are the white knight for them in the U.S,” Scorsis said.

Tidal Royalty

Tidal (OTC: TDRYF) is one of the first cannabis royalty companies to be successful in the U.S. market, said CEO Paul Rosen.

“When I started in the cannabis industry in Canada, it was scary. It was by reputation hazardous,” Rosen said.

According to Rosen's presentation, the company:

Upholds non-dilutive capital.

Possesses the ability to finance expansion products, which Rosen believes makes for an alluring investment opportunity.

Remains one of the few companies listed on Canadian exchange that trades in U.S. dollars.

Potential Tidal investors should consider three questions to determine whether the stock is the right fit for them, Rosen said:

Do you believe in commercial expansion in the U.S. cannabis industry?

Do you think royalty financing is a good way to build on diversified exposure?

Has Tidal built a team and product that grabs your attention?

Organigram

Organigram (OTC: OGRMF) is one of 10 companies that possess a dealer’s license, a prerequisite for becoming a global player in the market, said CFO Paolo De Luca.

De Luca named the following reasons why he believes Organigram is a solid investment prospect:

An indoor grow on three levels, with substantial time spent on design.

A management team that focuses on the past, present and future.

An increase of 10,000 patients since May 2017.

Operation in low-cost locations in Canada.

The availability of bilingual branding and services.

“We have really focused our efforts on the adult recreational market, with opportunities beyond the border," De Luca said.

Mjardin Group

Mjardin Group President Joann Bailey detailed the company’s main operations in Colorado, as well as its expansion plans and future growth pillars:

Operations in Canada, Australia and the U.S.

Exclusive management with GrowForce.

Plans for owner-operator agreements in multiple states.

The development of data software to optimize commercial operations.

“We have painstakingly collected data on everything involved in our facilities. With this will be able to determine what we need to do with each asset, to ensure they are healthy and high-quality," Bailey said. “Everything we do today is forward-looking and proactive, not reactive.”

Related Links:

The Fast-Growing Marijuana Industry Needs Objective Data, New Frontier CEO Says

Pure Global Cannabis Bets On International Growth With Avicanna Stake