EXCLUSIVE: Coya Therapeutics Investigational Combination Therapy With GLP-1 Shows Potential For Alzheimer's Disease

Coya Therapeutics Inc. COYA on Tuesday announced results from a study designed to evaluate the effects of COYA 303 (LD IL-2 and GLP-1RA), Coya's investigational biologic combination, in an in vivo lipopolysaccharide (LPS) mouse model of systemic and neuroinflammation.

Results from the first animal cohort treated with COYA 303 demonstrated broad systemic and central immunomodulatory activity, including significant reductions in LPS-induced pro-inflammatory myeloid cells and associated cytokines, increases in anti-inflammatory immune cell subsets, and attenuation of neuroinflammation in the brain, compared to untreated animals.

The company says the findings illustrate the potential of COYA 303 to modulate the inflammatory pathways implicated in Alzheimer's Disease progression and support the continued development of COYA 303 in neurodegenerative conditions where persistent inflammation is a central driver of pathology.

LD IL-2 preferentially binds the IL-2 receptor alpha, which is highly expressed on Tregs and plays a key role in enhancing Tregs' anti-inflammatory function. Treg dysfunction is implicated in autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases characterized by persistent inflammation.

GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) also modulate immune responses, with both myeloid cells and Tregs expressing a high density of GLP-1 receptors.

Prior in vitro studies showed that combining LD IL-2 with a GLP-1RA synergistically enhances Treg numbers and function and reduces pro-inflammatory activity.

Highlights from Cohort 1:

COYA 303 produced significant systemic and CNS immunomodulatory effects in the LPS model of inflammation.

COYA 303 significantly enhanced Treg numbers and suppressive function, reduced peripheral activated myeloid cells, and attenuated neuroinflammation in the cortex and hippocampus.

Experimental cohorts 2 and 3 are underway and are designed to assess modified treatment protocols, specifically evaluating the impact of treatment initiation timing relative to the onset of inflammation.

Dr. Arun Swaminathan, Coya's CEO, stated, "We are encouraged by the positive signal in Cohort 1. These data are particularly timely given the increasing recognition of GLP-1 receptor agonists as potential therapies beyond metabolic disease. The upcoming semaglutide readout in Alzheimer's Disease has generated strong interest…"

