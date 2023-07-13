Rep. Dave Joyce's Proposal For Federal Study On Marijuana Regulations Rejected By House Committee

In a blow to efforts aimed at preparing for the potential federal legalization of cannabis, a Republican-controlled House committee has rejected a proposal to request a comprehensive study on state marijuana regulatory models.

Representative Dave Joyce (R-OH) introduced the amendment during a House Appropriations Committee hearing, but it failed to secure enough support to advance.

What Happened?

At a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Thursday, Rep. Joyce faced disappointment when his attempt to seek federal study and coordination on state marijuana regulatory models was rejected by a voice vote.

Joyce's proposed amendment, which aimed to include a request for an administrative review in a spending bill report, did not muster enough support to warrant a roll call vote.

Joyce’s Amendment

The defeated amendment sought to involve the White House, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau and other relevant agencies in assessing the adequacy of existing state cannabis regulatory frameworks.

Joyce argued that a comprehensive study of existing state models would provide lawmakers with valuable insights for shaping future policies, aligning tax frameworks and improving public health and safety.

The review would have examined the enforcement, oversight and effectiveness of different state models to develop a national framework in anticipation of potential federal legalization.

While voicing support for the amendment, Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), chair of the Rules Committee emphasized the need for a better understanding of effective regulatory models. Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) also acknowledged the proposal as a step in the right direction.

Rep. David Joyce And The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

