Tesla's FSD Gets Boost From South Korean Lawmaker As Europe Rollout Nears

A South Korean lawmaker has shared her experience with Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, as the EV giant gears up for a planned European expansion of the technology next year.

Plan To Encourage More Lawmakers

Lee So-young, a member of the country's National Assembly, appeared in a video on Wednesday, praising the technology as "a completed technology" which could have the potential to change people's daily lives.

The lawmaker then shared that the "recent launch of FSD was the first public application in Korea," adding that she wanted to experience the technology first-hand as people in her country haven't "had the chance to understand what is happening on the roads globally." She said she plans to encourage other leaders in South Korea to experience self-driving technology.

Tesla's California FSD Debacle, Falling Sales

The comments come as Tesla was recently handed a 30-day suspension to manufacture and sell its vehicles in California after a court ruling deemed that its use of marketing terms like Autopilot and FSD was deceptive to the customers, as Tesla vehicles aren't optimized for Unsupervised autonomous driving yet.

The ruling comes after a lawsuit was filed by the California DMV earlier this year. It's worth noting that Tesla is also currently carrying out testing for driverless Robotaxis in Austin, in line with CEO Elon Musk‘s end-of-the-year timeline.

Meanwhile, the automaker also recorded a decline in its sales. Latest figures indicate a steep 23% decline during November as EV demand fell in the U.S. amid President Donald Trump‘s changing policies, like relaxing Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms in the country.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Quality metrics, while offering satisfactory Growth, but poor Value. It also has a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium, and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, TSLA surged 1.39% to $473.75 during the Pre-market trading.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock