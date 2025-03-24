March 24, 2025 9:06 PM 24 seconds read

Samsung Electronics Co-CEO Responsible For Mobile Devices Dies Suddenly

Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF announced co-CEO Han Jong-hee‘s sudden death from cardiac arrest at 63. Responsible for consumer electronics and mobile devices, Han was a key leader during a critical period of technological competition, reported Reuters on Tuesday, leaving a significant impact on the company’s global strategy.

Image Via Shutterstock

