Samsung Electronics Co-CEO Responsible For Mobile Devices Dies Suddenly

Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF announced co-CEO Han Jong-hee‘s sudden death from cardiac arrest at 63. Responsible for consumer electronics and mobile devices, Han was a key leader during a critical period of technological competition, reported Reuters on Tuesday, leaving a significant impact on the company’s global strategy.
Read Next:
- Nvidia Chip Flows Under Scrutiny As Malaysia Moves To Tighten Regulations Amid US Export Controls On China
Image Via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
SSNLFSamsung Electronics Co Ltd
$42.48-13.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in