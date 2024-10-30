Apple Wants To See If It Can Build iPhone 17 From Scratch In India: Report

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Tech behemoth Apple has reportedly initiated initial manufacturing efforts for next year's entry-level iPhone model, expected to be named the iPhone 17. For the first time, this early-stage development is taking place in India, moving away from Apple's traditional reliance on China.

What Happened: The development process for the iPhone 17 is currently underway at Foxconn’s facility in Bengaluru, according to sources cited by The Information.

Apple has never previously conducted this essential phase of iPhone development — internally known as new product introduction (NPI) outside of China. The NPI process spans from October to May and involves transitioning prototype designs into mass-producible devices and testing various materials, equipment and manufacturing techniques.

While the base iPhone 17 model, reportedly codenamed V57, is progressing in India, Apple will reportedly continue to develop the more advanced iPhone 17 Pro models and the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air in China, where its established manufacturing expertise remains concentrated.

If you’d like to be ahead of the curve on the Indian stock market, sign up for our Ring The Bell newsletter by clicking here.

Solid Start: The base iPhone 17 has reportedly successfully reached a preliminary production milestone known as "proto-1," involving the manufacturing of thousands of units to assess build quality. Apple is assessing whether India-based engineers can create prototypes that meet the quality standards of those produced at its California headquarters.

Apple reportedly aims to initiate new iPhone development sooner in locations nearer to the final assembly sites, a move that could help the company reduce operational costs. Apple and Foxconn engineers, including Indian personnel, are actively participating in the testing phases, the publication reported.

If the early development phase is successful, this manufacturing model may be extended to additional facilities, including those in China.

Apple has been steadily expanding its production capabilities in India since 2017 as the company looks to cut back on its reliance on China, where risks have heightened due to escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington D.C. India now manufactures all four models of Apple's latest iPhone 16 lineup, including the premium Pro versions.

The U.S. tech behemoth exported nearly $6 billion (around ₹50,448 crore) worth of iPhones manufactured in India, a 30% leap from the previous year.

Beyond manufacturing, Apple is looking to hire 400 new employees for its upcoming stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. The company opened two flagship stores last year, one in Mumbai and another in Delhi.

Read Next: Why Analysts Still Hold Out Hope For Maruti Suzuki Despite Q2 Results Raising Slow Demand Fears