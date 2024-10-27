Mohamed El-Erian Flags Japan's 'Striking' Inflation Paradox As Shigeru Ishiba's Ruling LDP Loses Majority — Yen Tumbles To 3-Month Low Against Dollar

A surprising voter focus on inflation in Japan’s general election, alongside global economic concerns, has sparked comments from Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz about shifting economic paradigms in traditionally low-inflation economies.

What Happened: El-Erian highlighted an unexpected economic paradox in Japan, where voters cited cost-of-living concerns as a major issue despite the country’s historically low inflation rates compared to other G7 nations.

“The contrast is quite striking,” El-Erian wrote on X. He attributed this phenomenon to “multi-decade price conditioning and stagnant wages” in Japan.

The election resulted in Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba‘s Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito securing only 209 of 465 lower house seats – their worst showing since 2009 and a significant drop from their previous 279 seats.

The contrast is quite striking:

Most of the world thinks of Japan as a low-inflation country — that is, having experienced outright dis-inflation for decades and then, most recently, much lower (positive) inflation than that experienced by all other G7 countries.

Yet surveys of… — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) October 27, 2024

Why It Matters: This outcome has immediate economic implications, with the yen touching a three-month low of 153.30 against the dollar on Monday.

Market analysts suggest this political shift could slow the pace of future interest rate hikes in Japan. The yen’s weakness extended to the euro, reaching 165.36, marking another three-month low, Reuters reported.

The Nikkei 225 is trading at 38,555.44, up 1.69% after the yen slid against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The Japanese index is up 15.82% year-to-date.

In July, the Bank of Japan increased its key interest rate from a range of zero to approximately 0.1% up to 0.25% in an effort to curb the yen’s decline against the U.S. dollar.

The Japanese election results mirror growing global concerns about inflation and living costs, particularly relevant as the United States approaches its own election cycle where economic issues are expected to play a central role.

