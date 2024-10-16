'Much Appreciated:' Elon Musk Cheers India's Move To Allocate Satellite Spectrum

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Billionaire Elon Musk said he appreciated India's decision to allocate spectrum for satellite broadband administratively instead of auctioning it.

What Happened: Replying to a post on X, Musk said he will do his best to "serve the people of India with Starlink". This comes after he had earlier criticized the auction approach being pursued by rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani as "unprecedented".

India's Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reportedly said during an event in New Delhi that the spectrum will be allocated through administrative means under Indian laws, and pricing would be determined by the telecom regulator.

Musk vs Ambani: The row arose after Reuters had earlier reported that Ambani argued in a letter that the telecom regulator had mistakenly determined that the spectrum for home satellite broadband should be allocated rather than auctioned.

The method of allocating spectrum for satellite services in India has been a heated topic since last year. Global firms including Musk's Starlink support an administrative allocation, while Reliance Jio head Ambani advocates for an auction process.

Starlink reportedly contends that the administrative allocation of licenses aligns with a global trend. In contrast, Reliance argues that an auction is necessary to ensure a level playing field, as foreign companies could provide voice and data services taking away ground from traditional operators.

