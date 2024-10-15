From Vacation To Legal Nightmare: How A Georgia Veteran's CBD Arrest In Dubai Landed Him Behind Bars

A retired Navy veteran from Covington, Georgia, is facing an uncertain legal situation in Dubai after being arrested for possessing medically prescribed CBD pills.

Charles Wimberly, 52, was detained at a Dubai airport on September 27 when officials discovered the pills during a security check as he was preparing to board a flight back to Georgia.

Despite showing his prescription for medical marijuana, authorities accused Wimberly of drug trafficking due to Dubai’s strict laws against cannabidiol (CBD) products.

"They got me on a no-travel ban right now, because they're basically saying I was trafficking drugs with my prescription medicine," Wimberly told Channel 2's Tom Regan (via YahooNews)

Chronic Pain, CBD And An Unexpected Arrest

Wimberly, who suffers from chronic back pain, diabetes and PTSD, had been on vacation in Dubai with friends when the incident occurred. A doctor in Georgia had prescribed the CBD and prescription-strength ibuprofen to manage his symptoms, which include severe pain due to a pending surgery.

On the day of his arrest, a routine security screening at the airport turned into a nightmare for Wimberly. As he emptied his pockets, several pills fell to the floor, prompting immediate suspicion from airport officials.

"He said what kind of medicine is this? I said Ibuprofen and CBD. He said CBD is not allowed. He called police and they were like, ‘Are you trafficking drugs?'" Wimberly recounted. Despite presenting his prescription, authorities deemed it insufficient and charged him with drug trafficking.

Detainment, Health Scare And No Resolution In Sight

Wimberly was taken into custody, where he suffered a diabetic shock while in a holding cell. After receiving medical attention, he was transferred to a larger jail.

"There were like 240 people in there. I said can you give me something. My back is killing me. I can hardly walk," Wimberly said.

Although he was later released without bond and sent to a hotel, Wimberly remains stranded in Dubai. His passport has been flagged, preventing him from leaving the country. No court date has been set to resolve his case.

"I talked to the U.S. Embassy. And a woman there told me we can't get involved. That's all she said.”

Family’s Plea For Help

Wimberly’s father, Lonnie Wimberly, a retired Army veteran from Augusta, is deeply concerned about his son’s situation, particularly the impact it could have on his health.

"He's diabetic, he has a serious back injury. He has PTSD issues. It's not something to take lightly to deny his medications. It's very concerning to me." Lonnie said. “The number of pills he had, five maybe, doesn't meet their threshold for trafficking. So, what they holding him for? It doesn't make sense to me.”

Diplomatic Efforts Underway

An organization called Detained in Dubai, which specializes in assisting foreigners facing legal issues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has taken up Wimberly's case. They are working through diplomatic channels to secure his release, along with the U.S. Department of State, which has warned American citizens about the risks of traveling to Dubai with even prescribed CBD products.

Wimberly remains hopeful that prosecutors will conclude that there was no intent to distribute and that he will only face a fine before being allowed to return home. But the situation is taking a toll on his mental health.

"It's scary. My PTSD is at another level," Wimberly said.

Meanwhile, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff's office has confirmed that it will begin investigating the matter this week.

Cover image made with AI.