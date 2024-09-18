Thailand's New Cannabis Bill: Stricter Rules, But Marijuana Remains Legal

Thailand has introduced a new cannabis bill to regulate the country’s booming marijuana industry, marking the latest step in its ongoing efforts to steer cannabis use toward medical and health-related purposes.

This move comes after a series of policy shifts and follows the 2022 decriminalization of the plant, which made Thailand the first country in Asia to take such action.

The new draft bill, published earlier this week by the Ministry of Public Health, is seen as a more measured approach than previous proposals, Bloomberg reported.

It arrives just days after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration took office. The legislation allows cannabis and its extracts to be used for medical treatment and research by state agencies, while also approving its use in herbal remedies, food products, and cosmetics.

Softer Stance On Recreational Use

One key aspect of the bill is its omission of a clause that explicitly outlaws recreational cannabis use, which was part of an earlier draft under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The new version also abandons previous efforts to reclassify cannabis as a "narcotic," a significant shift from the original stance taken by the ruling Pheu Thai Party during last year’s national elections.

While Pheu Thai initially vowed to restrict cannabis use to medical purposes over addiction concerns, opposition from the Bhumjaithai Party, a key coalition partner, has resulted in the plant remaining legal.

Despite this more lenient approach, penalties for those who use cannabis outside the bill's defined uses remain steep.

Under the current draft, individuals caught using cannabis for purposes not specified in the legislation will face fines of up to 60,000 baht (approximately $1,803). Sellers of cannabis products not adhering to the law face even harsher penalties, including a possible one-year jail term, fines of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Impacts On Thailand's Cannabis Boom

Thailand’s decriminalization of cannabis in 2022 led to the rapid rise of more than 9,400 cannabis dispensaries across the country, especially in popular tourist destinations and business hubs such as Bangkok.

With this new bill, the government seeks to bring tighter control over this growing industry, requiring all cannabis growers, sellers and related businesses to apply for licenses or permits. Failure to comply could result in hefty fines or jail terms.

The draft legislation also calls for stricter regulations on the planting, sale, export and import of cannabis. Businesses that produce cannabis-infused goods, such as candies and baked goods, will be required to adhere to the current law, which mandates that these products contain no more than 0.2% THC, the psychoactive compound responsible for cannabis' "high" effect.

The public and industry stakeholders have until September 30 to submit their feedback on the draft legislation. The Ministry of Public Health will review the input and may make changes before presenting the bill to the cabinet. From there, it will head to parliament for approval, where it could still face further debate and revisions.

