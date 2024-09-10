Himalayan Indian State Approves Production Of Industrial Hemp And Medical Marijuana

Lawmakers in Himachal Pradesh, an Indian state in the western Himalayas, recently approved a new amendment to its Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 enabling the production of industrial hemp and medical marijuana.

The amendment aimed at helping economic development in rural areas by leveraging the state's environmental conditions was approved unanimously, reported Hemp Today.

Marijuana advocates in Himachal Pradesh highlighted the various applications of hemp, including natural construction materials, bio-plastics, textiles, ayurvedic products, and more. They also emphasized the importance of creating new jobs and supporting the local economy.

Key Developments

Under the adopted amendment, industrial hemp is limited to fiber, grain and seed production with opportunities for both independent and contract farming.



Medical marijuana will be strictly regulated by the state government, with production facilities monitored by CCTV cameras for 24 hours.

"Charas," a popular form of hash produced from cannabis plants, is specifically excluded from legalization.

Last year, the regulators established a legislative committee with a task of studying the industry. Among other recommendations, the committee said seed banks can be developed by government agriculture and horticulture agencies in collaboration with professionals and universities including the CSK Agriculture University, Palampur and Dr. YS Parmar University at Nauni.

"The committee visited all the districts of Himachal Pradesh and consulted local residents on how cannabis cultivation could be used for medicinal and industrial purposes," said Jagat Singh Negi, Revenue Minister and chairman of the committee."We also studied the successful models in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. The overwhelming consensus was in favor of legalizing it in Himachal Pradesh."

The resolution also proposes creation of a state agency that would regulate production under industrial hemp and pharma sub-units, while the state government plans to support research and development.

