Volkswagen Considers Hemp To Develop Sustainable Substitute For Imitation Leather

The world-renowned German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen VWAY could soon be changing the way it produces its faux leather.

What Happened: The second largest auto maker in the world by vehicle sales partnered with the German start-up Revoltech GmbH to research and develop sustainable materials based on industrial hemp. These could be used as sustainable surface materials in Volkswagen models from 2028.

"The sustainable use of resources is a key pillar in our ACCELERATE strategy and is therefore firmly anchored in our mindset and our actions," stated Andreas Walingen, head of strategy at the Volkswagen brand. "Our clear goal is to fuse customer wishes, sustainability requirements and corporate interests."

Groundbreaking LOVR Material

The 100% biological material, called LOVR – "leather-free, oil-free, vegan and residue-based," is made from industrial hemp grown for the food industry. Material made from 100% bio-based hemp uses residues of the regional hemp industry. It can be produced on existing industrial plants and recycled or composted at the end of its service life in an automobile.



"Our innovative surface material called LOVR that we are developing and testing for the automotive industry in cooperation with Volkswagen is scalable and groundbreaking for sustainability in the automotive sector," Lucas Fuhrmann, CEO and co-founder Revoltech GmbH said in a statement.

The first presentations of the innovative material have already received positive responses and feedback from customers.

"In our search for new materials, we are very open to new ideas from many different industries. At Technical Development, we place a strong focus on innovative, creative and sustainable solutions for holistic, resource-saving vehicle development," said Kai Grünitz, Volkswagen brand board member for technical development.

Other automotive giants have already researched or used these hemp-based materials in their cars. For example, BMW's BMWYY i3 electric cars have door panels made from a combination of hemp, natural fibers and a bio-based plastic, writes Hemp Today.

Ford F is known for experimenting with sustainable materials, including hemp. Its famous model Ford Focus has natural fiver composites in its interior. Mercedes-Benz MBGAF, as well, included hemp-based material in various parts of its cars' interiors.

Hemp's Versatility

Hemp has the ability to blend with various polymers, which makes it suitable for various exterior applications. Used in composites, hemp fibers enhance the stiffness and strength of structural parts of a car, improving crash performance and overall structural integrity, writes the outlet. Furthermore, hemp fibers are known to be solid insulators, which is why are used in panels and materials that need to have soundproofing and thermal properties.

Material made from industrial hemp is also used in construction building and is called hempcrete. It is an eco-friendly building material that blends the inner core of industrial hemp with a lime-based binder, creating a bio-composite. Its benefits include climate-friendly and fireproof properties. Hempcrete is considered a "carbon negative" material as its production absorbs more carbon pollution out of the air than it releases.

The Timing

Volkswagen's decision to explore hemp's potential comes on the heels of the German government changing its cannabis and hemp laws and aiming to promote the industry. In July, the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture published a draft bill aimed at modernizing the policies surrounding industrial hemp cultivation and handling. The proposed Industrial Hemp Liberalization Act (NLG) is set to eliminate legal uncertainties and open new avenues in the industrial hemp sector, reported InternationalCBC.

In May, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) Minister Cem Özdemir confirmed lawmakers removed the controversial “intoxication clause” that states it is theoretically possible that an individual could get high by consuming large amounts of industrial hemp.

Germany, the biggest country in Europe by population, reformed its cannabis laws this year. Partial legalization took effect in Germany on April 1, allowing adults over 18 to possess up to 25 grams of dried cannabis and cultivate up to three plants at home.

Cannabis clubs became legal on July 1, 2024, and the first such marijuana social clubs opened their doors on July 8 in Lower Saxony. However, across many other states, applications for cannabis cultivation associations face multiple setbacks.

