Super Typhoon Yagi Disrupts Hong Kong Trading — Trading To Only Resume If Warning Lifted By Noon

Trading activities at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited have been disrupted due to the issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 8 on Friday.

What Happened: According to HKEX, if Typhoon Signal No. 8 or higher, Black Rainstorm Warning, or any extreme conditions announcement remains in effect at 9:00 am Hong Kong time, the morning trading session will be canceled.

If the warning is lifted by noon, trading will resume in the afternoon, starting approximately two hours after the signal is discontinued. However, if the warning persists at 12:00 pm, all trading sessions for the day will be canceled.

In recent hours, Super Typhoon Yagi has shifted to a more westerly path, moving away from Hong Kong. As a result, general winds over the city are expected to weaken gradually. The Hong Kong Observatory will issue the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 at 12:40 p.m.

HKEX will provide further updates as necessary.

Image generated using AI via Midjourney