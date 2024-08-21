Energy Giant Chevron To Plough $1B Into India's Bengaluru Tech Centre, Add 600 jobs

This story was originally published on the Benzinga India portal.

United States-based energy powerhouse, Chevron CVX, has said it will inject $1 billion into the establishment of a technology center in the city of Bengaluru, India.

What Happened: Chevron unveiled its blueprint to set up the Chevron Engineering and Innovation Excellence Center (ENGINE) in Bengaluru on August 20. The company said this move signifies a crucial landmark in its commitment to India and will hold a key role across Chevron's worldwide operations and projects.

The tech hub is projected to create around 600 jobs by 2025, with plans to expand further in the future.

Chevron is also on the lookout for top-notch talent with specialized skills to back projects across its enterprise, spanning both engineering and digital services.

This announcement comes at a juncture when global capability centers are gaining traction and are anticipated to contribute 3.5% to India's economic growth by 2030.

Akshay Sahni, the soon-to-be country head at Chevron India, shared his enthusiasm about strengthening ties with India's vibrant tech community through its ENGINE center.

Disclaimer: Artificial intelligence was used as a secondary aid in the writing of this story.