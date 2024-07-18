Israeli Forces Intensify Attacks In Gaza, Southern Lebanon Ahead Of Netanyahu's Visit To US Congress

Loading... Loading...

Israeli forces intensified their operations in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, targeting historic refugee camps and Gaza City in the north, resulting in at least 21 deaths.

Heavy Airstrikes in Gaza: A series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Zawayda town, Bureij and Nuseirat camps, and the crowded city of Deir-Al-Balah, which remains the last significant urban area in Gaza not yet invaded by Israeli forces, as Reuters reported Thursday. Local health officials confirmed these casualties, stressing the heavy toll on the civilian population.

The Israeli military announced that airstrikes in Gaza City had killed two senior Islamic Jihad commanders, including one involved in the October 7 attack in southern Israel that triggered the current conflict.

Netanyahu’s Military Visit: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise visit to Israeli troops near Rafah, where he underscored the importance of military pressure combined with efforts to secure the release of 120 hostages held in Gaza. “Only the military pressure will help us advance the hostages deal,” Netanyahu said in an official statement.

He emphasized that this dual approach is not delaying the deal but rather facilitating it.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the U.S. Congress next week to advocate for Israel’s actions and highlight its resilience. “I am going to present the justice of Israel’s cause, but I am also going to present the heroism of Israel,” he remarked.

Hezbollah Commander Killed in Lebanon: In southern Lebanon, an Israeli airstrike on Thursday killed Habib Maatouk, a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces, along with at least four others.

Maatouk had recently taken over from another commander killed earlier this year in an Israeli strike. The strikes on the border villages of Safad El Batikh and Jmaijmeh also left at least 12 people wounded, according to Reuters.

Israeli Parliament Rejects Palestinian Statehood: The Israeli Knesset decisively rejected the creation of a Palestinian state, with a vote of 68 to 9 on Wednesday. The declaration stated, “The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan (river).

The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and destabilize the region.”

The Palestinian Authority condemned the vote, urging international action to support a two-state solution before it is too late.

U.S. Sanctions on Houthi Affiliates: The U.S. State Department announced sanctions on two individuals, five entities, and five vessels linked to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

“Today, the United States is sanctioning an additional two individuals and five entities, as well as identifying five vessels as blocked property for their association with the Houthis’ attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea,” said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

These measures aim to disrupt the financial networks supporting Houthi activities, particularly those facilitated by U.S.-designated facilitator Sa’id al-Jamal.

Market Reactions: The iShares MSCI Israel ETF EIS closed down 0.92% Thursday, after falling as much as 2.1% Wednesday.

Photo: Peter Hermes Furian via Shutterstock