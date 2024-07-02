JPMorgan, UBS, Morgan Stanley, And Other Investment Banks Scale Back China Operations Amid Falling Profits And Market Challenges

Loading... Loading...

In response to a sluggish economy and regulatory modifications, Western banks have significantly reduced their investment teams in China.

What Happened: The investment banking workforce of Western banks in China has seen a substantial reduction, the Financial Times reported on Monday. This downsizing is a result of a decline in profits and the end of a period of expansion in the country.

Five of the seven securities units in China, which are part of Wall Street and European banks, either reported losses or a significant drop in profits in 2023. This led to a 13% decrease in the total workforce, which stood at 1,781 employees in the previous year.

The slowdown in China’s capital markets is attributed to a weaker economy, largely due to an extended property slump and the repercussions of escalating geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, described at a conference in May that a portion of its investment banking operations in China had sharply declined.

Notably, Credit Suisse‘s unit, now under UBS, saw a 46% reduction in staff. Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs also reported significant declines in profits or losses in their China ventures.

"Western investment banks are caught in a vicious cycle," said Han Lin, China country director at consultancy The Asia Group. "Weak deal flow means less investment in onshore capability, which limits further deal flow."

Why It Matters: The recent downsizing of Western banks’ investment teams in China indicates the challenges faced by foreign financial institutions in the country. This move comes amid a series of significant changes in China’s economic landscape.

Recently, it was reported that China’s central bank was considering adopting a model similar to that of the U.S. Federal Reserve. This potential overhaul of China’s monetary policy could have far-reaching implications for foreign banks operating in the country.

Furthermore, China has been making efforts to simplify payments for international visitors by urging Visa and Mastercard to reduce their bank card transaction fees. This is part of a broader initiative to make China’s financial system more accessible to foreign entities.

However, China’s financial sector has also faced challenges, such as the mounting debt and a “full banking system collapse,” as described by hedge funder Kyle Bass.

